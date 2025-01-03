Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin’s When the Stars Gossip: Release date, time, cast, plot, where to watch and more

When the Stars Gossip is probably one of the most massive and much-anticipated K-dramas, starring Lee Min Ho and GongHyo Jin in the leading roles. The show is directed by Park Shin Woo, known for It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, with a script by Seo Sook Hyang, the writer behind Don’t Dare to Dream. Set in space, the upcoming romantic comedy will focus on the unexpected connection between an astronaut and a space tourist who cross paths at a space station.

When the Stars Gossip Release Date and Time

When the Stars Gossip is scheduled to premiere on January 4, 2025, airing every Saturday and Sunday at 21:10 KST. The series will have a total of 16 episodes, each with a runtime of approximately 60 minutes.

Where to Watch When the Stars Gossip

The drama will air on South Korea's tvN network, and it is expected to be available on the international streaming platform Netflix with English subtitles, making it accessible to a global audience.

The Genre of When the Stars Gossip

When the Stars Gossip is a captivating drama blending comedy, romance, and sci-fi elements. It follows the lives of characters as they navigate an intriguing mix of love, humor, and futuristic concepts, bringing a unique twist to the genre.

When the Stars Gossip Plot

When the Stars Gossip follows the story of Gong Ryong, an OB-GYN who travels to a space station as a space tourist with a hidden agenda. Although he plans to stay for just a few days, his visit is tied to his future as the son-in-law of the MZ Group, Korea's wealthiest conglomerate.

Advertisement

At the same time, Commander Eve Kim embarks on her first mission as the space station's commander. A perfectionist who strictly adheres to rules, she is determined to ensure everything goes smoothly in an environment fraught with danger. As their paths cross, the two develop an unexpected romance amidst the vastness of space.

When the Stars Gossip Cast

Lee Min Ho takes on the role of Gong Ryong, whose journey appears recreational, but he is secretly on a mission he cannot disclose, sparking intrigue about his hidden agenda. Gong Hyo Jin stars as Commander Eve Kim, embarking on her first mission as a commander at the space station.

Oh Jung Se plays Kang Kang Soo, a researcher studying fruit flies aboard the station. As the second son of a global financial powerhouse, he has lived a carefree life but suddenly finds himself embracing the thrill of space exploration in an unexpected adventure. Han Ji Eun portrays Choi Go Eun, Gong Ryong’s girlfriend and the sole heir to MZ Group’s chairman.

Advertisement

Kim Joo Hun steps into the role of Park Dong Ah, a veteran astronaut working at Seoul MCC’s Ground Control Center. Lee El plays Chief Kang, the commanding presence at MCC, bridging communication between Earth and space. Additionally, Lee Cho Hee plays twin sisters Mina Lee and Dona Lee, whose personalities are stark opposites. Heo Nam Jun joins as Lee Seung Joon, a space scientist conducting groundbreaking research on mice with dementia in the station.

