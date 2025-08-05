Mahavatar Narsimha Day 12 Hindi Box Office: Hombale's devotional blockbuster continues strong run, adds Rs 5.50 crore net on Discount Tuesday

Directed by Ashwin Kumar, Mahavatar Narsimha is flying high with its successful run at the box office. Released on July 25, 2025, it is also working quite well in the Hindi markets. The new animated epic mythological action film is now running in its second week.

Mahavatar Narsimha fetches Rs 5.50 crore on Day 12, benefits from Tuesday discount offer

Advertisement

Produced under the banners of Kleem Productions and Hombale Films, Mahavatar Narsimha collected Rs 29 crore in the first week at the Hindi box office. Ashwin Kumar’s directorial debut earned Rs 32.5 crore in the second weekend, including Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

On the second Monday, the Aditya Raj Sharma and Haripriya Matta starrer recorded Rs 4.75 crore. Now, the devotional animated movie has witnessed a growth in its business while fetching Rs 5.50 crore on its second Tuesday. The film benefitted from the Tuesday discount offer, which facilitates the audience in booking the tickets at cheaper prices.

Mahavatar Narsimha now stands at Rs 71.5 crore in 12 days of its theatrical release.

Week/Days Hindi Net India Collections Week 1 Rs 29 crore 2nd Friday Rs 5 crore 2nd Saturday Rs 11 crore 2nd Sunday Rs 16.25 crore 2nd Monday Rs 4.75 crore 2nd Tuesday Rs 5.50 crore Total Rs 71.5 crore net in 12 days

Note: The collections exclude 3D charges.

Mahavatar Narsimha emerges as a blockbuster

Advertisement

Mahavatar Narsimha is now eyeing to touch Rs 100 crore in the Hindi markets, which is most likely to happen in the third weekend. Also released in the Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada languages, it is already a blockbuster hit.

It is to be seen how the movie based on Lord Vishnu’s avatar holds itself in the coming days amid the arrival of two big releases, War 2 and Coolie.

Mahavatar Narsimha is the first installment of the seven-part Mahavatar Cinematic Universe. The universe will explore the 10 avatars of Lord Vishnu.

Mahavatar Narsimha in Theaters

Mahavatar Narsimha plays in theaters. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Mahavatar Narsimha (Hindi) Day 11 India Box Office: Hombale's devotional movie continues its carnage on 2nd Monday, adding nearly Rs 5 crore net