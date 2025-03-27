Did Kim Soo Hyun ask minor Kim Sae Ron when they could be physically intimate? Alleged texts claim he wondered if it'll 'take about a year’

Bu Ji Seok, the legal representative of the late Kim Sae Ron’s bereaved family, held a press conference in Seocho-gu, Seoul, on March 27, 2025. During the event, he presented what he claimed to be evidence of a past romantic relationship between Kim Sae Ron and actor Kim Soo Hyun. This evidence came in the form of text messages exchanged between the two in June 2016, suggesting that their relationship began when Kim Sae Ron was still a minor.

The messages reportedly contained affectionate conversations, with Kim Soo Hyun expressing a desire for physical closeness. He playfully mentioned that he wouldn’t even notice if Kim Sae Ron kissed him while he was sleeping, to which she responded in a teasing manner, implying she could do it multiple times without him realizing. Continuing the exchange, Kim Soo Hyun expressed his longing to fall asleep while holding her, stating that he would rest more peacefully that way. In response, Kim Sae Ron reassured him that she would allow it.

As the conversation progressed, Kim Soo Hyun brought up the topic of physical intimacy, questioning how long it would take before she allowed it. Kim Soo Hyun appeared to be testing the waters regarding their level of intimacy, as he asked, "Will it take about a year?" Kim Sae Ron, seemingly uncertain, responded with a hesitant, "Hmm. Maybe?" Rather than stopping there, he continued pushing the timeline, playfully suggesting, "Three years? Ha," as quoted by Koreaboo.

This prompted Kim Sae Ron to question, "I mean, a year is pretty long. But three?" At this, Kim Soo Hyun reconsidered his approach and attempted to shorten the timeframe, saying, "You think a year is too long? Then in six months?" However, Kim Sae Ron did not commit to any specific timeframe, making it clear that she would only make such decisions on her own terms. She responded, "I'll do it when I want to. No promises."

Previously, Kim Soo Hyun’s agency had firmly denied any accusations that he had been in a romantic relationship with Kim Sae Ron before she became a legal adult. His side had maintained that their relationship only began after she reached adulthood. However, the resurfaced messages have cast doubt on that claim, raising questions about when their relationship truly started.

Given that Kim Sae Ron was 17 years old at the time of these conversations, the controversy has continued to escalate. As discussions intensify, many are watching closely to see whether Kim Soo Hyun will address the situation and clarify his side of the story.

