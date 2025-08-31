Weekly Newswrap (August 25 to August 31): Taylor Swift's engagement, Parineeti Chopra's pregnancy announcement to Nikhil Bhat's Hollywood debut

From Nikhil Bhat signing a big Hollywood project to Taylor Swift's engagement with NFL star Travis Kelce, here's all the major newsbreaks of the week (August 25 to August 31).

Top newsbreaks of the week (August 25 to August 31):

Nikhil Bhat to direct Hollywood project for Universal Studios

Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Nikhil Nagesh Bhat of Kill fame is on board to direct a big Hollywood project on a global scale. The action drama will be produced under Universal Studios, while a top Hollywood actor will essay the lead role.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got engaged

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged after a romantic proposal in a garden. The couple revealed in a joint Instagram post on Tuesday, August 26, 2025. Her caption reads, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

Kartik Aaryan in talks with Vishnuvardhan for a zombie film

Pinkvilla exclusively learnt that Kartik Aaryan is in discussions with Shershaah director Vishnuvardhan for a zombie film. The untitled movie is currently in the scripting stage. While the film has been okayed by Kartik, the paperwork still remains.

Lokah wreaks havoc at the box office, storms the Rs 50 crore mark worldwide

Malayalam film Lokah Chapter One- Chandra stormed past the Rs 50 crore mark at the worldwide box office. It took only 4 days to achieve the feat, which is a record in itself. The opening weekend cume of Lokah is estimated to be around Rs 65 crore gross worldwide.



Parineeti Chopra announced her pregnancy

On August 25, Parineeti Chopra took to her Instagram handle and announced her pregnancy. The actor shared a couple of pictures with her husband, Raghav Chaddha, along with a doodle of a Cake. In the centre of the cake is written ‘1+1=3’ with two baby feet below the text.

