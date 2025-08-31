7 soulful songs for the perfect monsoon long drive playlist

1. Chak Dhoom Dhoom

Movie: Dil To Pagal Hai

A perfect peppy number featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit that never gets old. All the '90s kids would agree that at some point in our lives, we have all danced to this song and tried to match our steps with these two. This song brings back core memories of childhood, and if ever you want to have fun in the rain, then this is the one for you.

2. Barso Re Megha

Movie: Guru

A gorgeous Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dancing under the rain and teaching us how to make the most of this weather is a visual treat. The fun beats will make you either get up and dance or simply tap your feet when you hear them. A must-have in your playlist.

3. Saawan Barse Tarse Dil

Movie: Dahek

Ever felt a song from your heart? Well, this one is so melodious that it never gets old and always feels like a breath of fresh air when you hear it. The song features two of the most good-looking actors of the 90s, Akshaye Khanna and Sonali Bendre and is a must-have if you are a sucker for romantic numbers.

4. Ghanan Ghanan

Movie: Lagaan

Aamir Khan and gang rejoicing the beginning of rainy season with this track is just what you need to amp your monsoon playlist. The song was song by a couple of singers like Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan, Sukhwinder Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, Shaan.

5. Tip Tip Barsa Pani

Movie: Mohra

A song that is popular not just because of its tunes but also because our eyes can never get enough of the sensuously drenched Raveena Tandon flaunting her sizzling moves in a yellow saree. A peppy and fun song that will make you groove needs to be on your list.

6. Cham Cham

Movie: Baaghi

Shraddha Kapoor dancing like there is no tomorrow in this upbeat monsoon track sung by Monali Thakur is what people who love modern music will love to have in their playlist.

7. Bhaage Re Mann

Movie: Chameli

Sometimes what you want is to play a soft music and just sit by your window to have a cup of warm tea and enjoy the rain. This song from Chameli, featuring Kareena Kapoor will exactly give you that feel.

