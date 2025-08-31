'A shining star dimmed too early': Fans grieve Priya Marathe’s demise, celebrate her legacy in Indian television

Popular Marathi and Hindi television actress Priya Marathe passed away at the age of 38. Following her death after a battle with cancer, several netizens took to social media to express their condolences.

Netizens react to Priya Marathe’s passing

Taking to the internet, one user wrote, “Everyday life keeps reminding us that it is very short. Priya Marathe's passing is shocking.” Another commented, “Om Shanti. Actress Priya Marathe Passes Away.”

Advertisement

A tribute tweet read, “A shining star dimmed too early… Priya Marathe, your art and smile will always stay with us. Rest in peace.” Another netizen shared, “It's absolutely shocking about Priya Marathe. She was such a talented actor and genuine person.”

See the netizens’ reactions here:

Who is Priya Marathe?

Priya Marathe was a Marathi and Hini TV actress who began her career in the early 2000s with shows like Char Divas Sasuche and Ya Sukhano Ya. She later made her debut in the Hindi-language soap opera Kasamh Se.

However, she became widely popular and a familiar face among audiences with her role in the series Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Pavitra Rishta.

Apart from portraying supporting roles in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Ayushman Bhava, and a brief appearance in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Priya was also known for her work in the theatre.

Most recently, she played a negative lead in the Marathi show Tuzech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe and appeared as a contestant on Aata Hou De Dhingana. She was also once part of films like Humne Jeena Seekh Liya and Ti Ani Itar.

Advertisement

Priya Marathe was born on April 23, 1987, in Thane, Maharashtra. She was married to actor Shantanu Moghe for 13 years. The couple tied the knot on April 24, 2012. Both had worked alongside in the Marathi historical drama Swarajyarakshak Sambhaji, where Moghe portrayed the role of Shivaji Maharaj.

Shantanu Moghe is the son of the late actor Shrikant Moghe, known for his roles in various Marathi films like Madhuchandra, Sinhaasan, Gammat Jammat, Umbaratha, and more.

ALSO READ: Pavitra Rishta fame Priya Marathe passes away at 38 following a battle with cancer