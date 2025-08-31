Pavitra Rishta fame Priya Marathe passes away at 38 following a battle with cancer

Pavitra Rishta fame Priya Marathe recently passed away after her battle with cancer. The actress took her last breath on August 31, 2025, at the age of 38. According to a report by TV9 Marathi, Priya Marathe was undergoing cancer treatment and took her final breath at her residence in Mira Road. Over the years, the actress has appeared in several projects, making a name for herself in both the Marathi and Hindi television industries.

Priya Marathe began her career in Marathi television with the show Ya Sukhano Ya, and later appeared in the series Char Divas Sasuche starring Rohini Hattangadi and Kavita Lad.

Priya Marathe's acting journey

Continuing her career, the actress made her debut in the Hindi-language soap opera Kasamh Se. However, Priya became widely popular and a familiar face among audiences with her role as Varsha Satish Deshpande in the series Pavitra Rishta, which featured Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead roles.

Her character and the popularity of the show earned her critical acclaim, along with love and appreciation for her strong performances and charming screen presence.

After making a brief appearance in the series Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Priya continued to balance roles in Marathi and Hindi TV shows. Her works included projects like Tu Tithe Me, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Ayushman Bhava, and many more.

Additionally, she appeared in films like Humne Jeena Seekh Liya and Ti Ani Itar.

Most recently, Priya Marathe played a negative lead in the Marathi show Tuzech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe and was also a contestant on Aata Hou De Dhingana. She was also active in theatre arts and had been part of several plays during her lifetime.

Priya Marathe’s personal life

Priya Marathe was married to actor and longtime friend, Shantanu Moghe for 13 years. The couple tied the knot on April 24, 2012. Both had worked alongside in the Marathi historical drama Swarajyarakshak Sambhaji, where Moghe portrayed the role of Shivaji Maharaj.

Shantanu Moghe is the son of the late actor Shrikant Moghe, known for his roles in various Marathi films like Madhuchandra, Sinhaasan, Gammat Jammat, Umbaratha, and more.

