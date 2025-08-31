Box Office: Lokah shows spectacular trend in India, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen starrer collects Rs 28 crore in 4 days

Lokah Chapter One- Chandra, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen, is wreaking havoc at the box office. The Malayalam superhero movie is dominating the box office right now, despite releasing in a clash with Mohanlal and Fahadh Faasil starrers. Bankrolled by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films on a modest budget, Lokah is poised to emerge as the highest-grossing woman-centric movie in Kerala.

Not only Kerala, but the movie is also performing well in other markets. Lokah Chapter One- Chandra began its box office run by clocking Rs 3.2 crore on Day 1. It registered a good spike on its second day and collected Rs 4.5 crore. The superhero movie went bonkers on Sunday and showed a jump of around 100 percent. It collected Rs 9 crore on its third day. And now, the movie has registered another spike on Sunday.

Lokah Chapter One- Chandra grosses Rs 11.3 crore on Day 4, nears Rs 30 crore mark

Helmed by Dominic Arun, Lokah raked in over Rs 11.3 crore gross on its fourth day, bringing the total cume of the extended opening weekend to Rs 28 crore at the Indian box office. Of which, Rs 16 crore came from its home turf alone, while the other Indian markets contributed the remaining.

The Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer will keep leading the clash against Hridayapoorvam and Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira by a big margin.

The movie is all set to emerge as a big blockbuster at the box office, marking the beginning of a new superhero cinematic universe. To emerge as the biggest female-led film in Kerala, Lokah will have to surpass the lifetime earnings of the Telugu movie, Mahanati, starring Keerthy Suresh in the lead.

Day-Wise box office collections of Lokah Chapter One- Chandra

Day Box Office 1 Rs 3.20 crore 2 Rs 4.50 crore 3 Rs 9.00 crore 4 Rs 11.30 crore (est.) Total Rs 28 crore

Lokah in cinemas

Lokah Chapter One- Chandra is playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

