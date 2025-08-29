Han So Hee to lead Solo Leveling live action with Byeon Woo Seok? Netflix locks leads for big Korean project

Han So Hee may have landed herself a career-defining role. According to the Sports Kyunghyang report on August 29, the actress has been picked for the role of Cha Hae In in the famed webtoon Solo Leveling’s upcoming version. She is all set to join actor Byeon Woo Seok, who has been cast as Sung Jin Woo, the lead star of the fantasy web novel’s live-action. Moreover, it has been revealed that the Korean drama will be helmed by the movie Ashfall's director pairing, Lee Hae Jun and Kim Byung Seo. Meanwhile, Kakao Entertainment and SANAI Pictures will be stepping in to produce.

Han So Hee joins Solo Leveling, adding to her impressive filmography

Cha Hae In is said to be the only female S-Rank hunter in South Korea, with excellent sword-wielding skills. Han So Hee will be stepping into a crucial role as the female lead opposite Byeon Woo Seok, whose casting has resulted in waves across the web novel world. K-drama fans of the star who became world-renowned thanks to his portrayal in Lovely Runner have been waiting to check out his upcoming project. On the other hand, Han So Hee has been a force to reckon with while choosing her works. Going viral over her portrayal of a mistress in The World of the Married, she was able to pull in viewers with her acting across many projects, including Nevertheless, My Name, and more recently, Gyeonseong Creature.

With previous action training for her roles, she has managed a strong footing in the genre, which will surely help her take on this physically challenging part as Cha Hae In in the upcoming series adaptation.

The story of Solo Leveling follows Sung Jin Woo, who has the lowest possible E-rank as a hunter in a world that protects itself from monsters that lie beyond the Gates. After a near-death experience, he gains insurmountable power to defeat them, after which he levels up and becomes the hope of the world.

The actress’s side is yet to comment on the casting news.

