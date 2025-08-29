BTS’ J-Hope debuts not 1 but 3 new tattoos with dance challenge on CORTIS’ GO, watch

BTS member J-Hope has new tattoos! You heard that right, the singer known to be wary of getting inked previously has added to his collection. J-Hope shared a new video on his personal TikTok account, where he could be seen dancing to fellow BIGHIT MUSIC junior group CORTIS’ new song GO. Seemingly shot in Los Angeles, the star could be seen acing the choreography. Fans also managed to spot the two new inks on his right leg, and one on his left, surprising everyone.

J-Hope introduces fans to 3 new tattoos with a new dance challenge

Taking on the CORTIS dance challenge for their song GO, BTS’ second junior group after TXT’s debut in 2019. While he obviously was bang on with the dance, fans couldn’t help but notice new words on his legs. On one of them, the words ‘I’m your’ could be seen on his lower thigh and ‘you’re my’ below his knee. The other one boasted the words ‘hope’, completing his signature ‘I’m your hope, you’re my hope’ phrase. His witty thought surpassed everyone’s expectations. J-Hope was seen in front of a scenic view, dressed in a casual neon training jacket and short shorts with white socks and shoes combo, showing his continued fashionista image.

According to a recent update, the star was spotted at the known tattooist Dr. Woo’s workshop. With his selfie from the studio, there were rumors, but nothing was confirmed. Later, the artist himself shared a mirror selfie with J-Hope and V, where the former’s ‘hope’ tattoo was first seen. The photo sent the internet into meltdown mode, but soon after, there were questions about whether it was even real. The only other known tattoo that he has is a ‘7’ just above his knee, which is a group ink that the BTS members got to celebrate their time together.

Now, the MONA LISA singer has confirmed that he did, in fact, get tattoos, not just one, but three of them. It remains to be seen if V has also gotten himself inked, as he too was spotted in a selfie with the tattooist.

