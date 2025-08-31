Avengers Doomsday Teaser: Marvel Drops First Glimpse of Thunderbolts, X-Men, and Fantastic Four Coming Together

Avengers: Doomsday is one of the highly anticipated Marvel films, and the fans are excited for the movie to hit theaters soon. While the film is currently under production with the cast and crew filming in London, the directors dropped the first teaser at the Destination D23 event. Alongside the preview, the Russo Brothers also released a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of the upcoming movie.

The filmmakers appeared at the event via a video message and dropped hints at the superheroes facing their biggest threats. Previously, it was revealed that the Fantastic Four, Thunderbolts, and the X-Men will come together with the original Avengers to fight the evil of Dr. Doom.

What can fans expect from the Avengers: Doomsday teaser?

At the D23 event, the Russo Brothers dropped in a message for the fans of Marvel, ahead of Avengers: Doomsday’s big release. They said, “Hi D23 members, this is Joe and Anthony Russo, right now we are in London shooting Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday.”

They further added, “This movie is, to say the least, a big one for us. It is bigger than anything we have ever done. We are bringing together so many of your favorite heroes to face one of the greatest threats to the MCU.”

As for the teaser, it was a montage beginning with Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, who says, “We could pull together the greatest team ever.” Elsewhere, Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson recites his lines from Captain America: Brave New World.

He says, “If we can't see the good in each other, we've already lost the fight.” Shuri from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever also makes an appearance, as she mentions, “Now is our time to strike.” Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man takes up the screen next and says, “Will I be there when the Avengers need me? Absolutely.”

Additionally, Thunderbolts’ Yelena and Fantastic Four’s Mr. Reed Richards also come up on the screens.

Avengers: Doomsday will mark the return of Robert Downey Jr., who will portray the role of villainous Dr. Victor von Doom. The movie is set to hit theaters in December 2026.

