Box Office: Hridayapoorvam scores a good opening weekend in Kerala, Mohanlal starrer collects Rs 11.25 crore in 4 days

Hridayapoorvam, marking the return of Mohanlal to the cinemas after L2 Empuraan and Thudarum, is holding up well at the box office. The Malayalam heartwarming drama has recorded a good opening weekend, that too, while facing a tough clash with Lokah Chapter One- Chandra.

Helmed by Sathyan Anthikad, the movie kicked off its box office journey by Rs 3.25 crore, becoming the third biggest opener in Kerala this year. The movie further collected Rs 2.45 crore on the second day, followed by Rs 2.60 crore on the third day. As per estimates, Hridayapoorvam registered a nominal jump on Sunday today.

Advertisement

Hridayapoorvam grosses Rs 2.95 crore on Day 4, wraps weekend at Rs 11.25 crore

Backed by Aashirvad Cinemas, Hridayapoorvam raked in over Rs 2.95 crore on its fourth day. The extended opening weekend cume reached Rs 11.25 crore gross at the Kerala box office.

While the movie started off on a higher figure than Lokah in Kerala, it took a back seat from the second day onwards as the superhero movie opened to superlative word-of-mouth. Still, the movie is not leaving the grounds anytime soon, it is registering significant traction and is on course to emerge a successful venture at the box office.

The Mohanlal starrer should aim for strong trends on the weekdays and then a good jump in the second weekend. If it manages to perform on the expected lines, Malayalam cinema will get two successful ventures this Onam. The third release of this weekend, Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira isn't getting much traction, majorly due to poor word-of-mouth.

Advertisement

Day-wise box office collections of Hridayapoorvam in Kerala: —

Day Box Office 1 Rs 3.25 crore 2 Rs 2.45 crore 3 Rs 2.60 crore 4 Rs 2.95 crore (est.) Total Rs 11.25 crore

Hridayapoorvam in cinemas

Hridayapoorvam is playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Param Sundari Opening Weekend Box Office: Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor starrer does well to collect Rs 26 crore in 3 days