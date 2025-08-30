Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya go Instagram official with close embrace in new update, fans say ‘Get married ASAP’

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya are the newest couple on the block. These two grabbed attention since their social media PDA, where the actress called the Sky Force star ‘mine’. Well, after that, the two have been spotted together at several locations, making it evident that there is something definitely going on. And today, it looks like the SOTY 2 actress made it Insta official with a gorgeous pic of them holding each other.

Tara Sutaria’s picture with Veer Pahariya

Ganapati festivities are going on, and Bollywood actors are making sure to seek the blessings of Bappa. Tara Sutaria shared a series of pictures as she got all decked up for the Ganapati celebrations. She looked stunning in a golden colored saree with a heavily embellished white zari border and sequined backless blouse. She completed her look with a neatly tied bun and a floral gajra around it. The diamond necklace and kangan added charm to her look.

What grabbed eyeballs was one of the many pictures she shared. In that, she can be seen posing with her rumored BF Veer Pahariya. The actress posed with her back facing the camera as she held on to the Sky Force actor closely. He, on the other hand, looked dapper in an all-white attire. He wore a white kurta and a pant set and completed his look with black shoes.

The way he held the actress from her waist and was only looking at her is proof enough that he is head over heels in love. Sharing the pictures, Sutaria captioned, “Devotion, faith and celebration.. Ganapati Bappa Morya.”

Taking to the comments section, Veer shared 2 red heart emoji along with an evil eye one. One of the fan wrotre, “5th picture is everything.” Here the 5th picture is the one where Tara is posing with Veer. Some of the fans called them ‘best couple’. One of them wrote, ‘you guys please get married asap’.

When Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya stepped out on a date night

Earlier in August, Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya went on a date night in the city. The rumored couple twinned in black outfits. Tara wore an animal-printed top with a black jacket and black shorts. Veer opted for a black tee and black pants.

Before this, they were spotted at the Mumbai airport. Veer opened the door of their car for his rumored girlfriend. Fans were quick to speculate that they were indeed dating. Tara making a flying kiss gesture towards Veer during her recent ramp walk at a fashion show was another glimpse of their PDA.

