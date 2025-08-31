Allu Arjun writes emotional note as grandmother passes away at 94, thanks everyone who came forward

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Allu Arjun mourned his grandmother’s death, following her passing away at the age of 94. Following the last rites of Allu Kanakratnam, the South superstar took to his Instagram account, wherein he shared an emotional tribute for his grandmother with the fans. The actor also went on to thank the friends and family who showed up during the difficult times.

The death of Allu Kanakratnam occurred early on Saturday morning. But the cause of her death has not yet been identified. According to the media reports, the Pushpa star was not in town at the time.

Allu Arjun’s tribute to his grandmother

Taking to his social media platform, the movie star shared a picture of his grandmother and, alongside in the caption, penned an emotional note. The actor stated, “Our beloved grandmother, Allu Kanakaratnam garu, now rests in her heavenly abode. Her love, wisdom, and presence will be missed every single day.”

He further added, “Heartfelt thanks to everyone who came forward to share their affection and condolences. To those far away, your prayers and love were felt just as much. Thank you for your love. Humbled."

The Allu-Konidela family came together to support each other through the tough times, as Ram Charan too cancelled his shoot of Peddi to attend the last rites of Allu Kanakratnam in Hyderabad.

Several other celebrities from the Telugu industry also marked their presence and shared their condolences. The deputy chief minister, Pawan Kalyan, was snapped hugging an emotional Allu Arjun as the family grieves the loss of the elderly.

For those who aren’t aware, Allu Arjun and Ram Charan are cousins. Their fathers, Allu Arvind and Chiranjeevi, are brothers-in-law.

