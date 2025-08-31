Ganpati Visarjan 2025: Ranbir Kapoor gets clicked with mom Neetu as they bid farewell to Bappa

Ranbir Kapoor was recently spotted in Mumbai attending the Ganpati Visarjan ceremony. The actor was seen alongside his mother, Neetu Kapoor, as they bid farewell to Ganpati Bappa.

Ranbir Kapoor snapped alongside Neetu Kapoor as part of Ganpati Visarjan

Ranbir Kapoor and his mom, Neetu, were seen walking together as they departed for the Ganpati Visarjan festivities. The Rockstar actor sported a blue-colored kurta, complete with a red tilak on his forehead, while flaunting his current moustache look.

Neetu Kapoor, on the other hand, wore a white colored outfit as they made their way together. Ranbir was even seen navigating through the crowd of paparazzi to clear a path for his mother as she approached her car.

Recently, Ranbir Kapoor made headlines after a leaked video from Love and War surfaced online. The video featured both him and Vicky Kaushal racing against each other in a desert-like setting.

The upcoming film marks a reunion of the actors after Sanju, with Alia Bhatt playing a pivotal role. The movie is touted to feature Ranbir and Vicky as army men who end up locking horns.

According to an insider, quoted by us at Pinkvilla, “It’s a film revolving around two strong-headed males played by Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Both of them are phenomenal actors and indulge in a tug-of-war for Alia Bhatt’s character.”

Additionally, Ranbir will portray a character with negative shades, with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali guiding him to express aggression at its most intense on screen.

Ranbir Kapoor’s work front

Ranbir Kapoor was last seen playing a lead role in Animal (2023), directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The blockbuster film had him playing Ranvijay Singh, with a sequel titled Animal Park already announced.

Apart from Love and War, the superstar also has movies Ramayana: Part 1 and Part 2 lined up. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial will feature him as Lord Rama, with Yash playing Ravana, and Sai Pallavi as Sita.

Additionally, the actor is also touted to appear in a cameo appearance in Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

