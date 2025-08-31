AR Murugadoss reveals he wanted to make a ‘dry’ action film with Thalapathy Vijay after Thuppakki and Kaththi

AR Murugadoss is gearing up for the release of his next movie, Madharaasi, starring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role. As the film is set to hit the big screens soon, the director revealed in an interview that he had initially planned to do a ‘dry’ road-trip action flick with Thalapathy Vijay.

Did AR Murugadoss plan to do a road-trip film with Thalapathy Vijay?

In a conversation with Gobinath for Behindwoods, AR Murugadoss shared that he had originally intended to make a road-trip movie with ‘dry’ action elements after Thuppakki and Kaththi. However, plans changed, and they eventually went on to make Sarkar instead.

In his own words, “After Kaththi, we were thinking about what kind of movie to do together. I asked him (Thalapathy Vijay) whether we could do a complete dry film. I think I can talk about it now. The story was about a Sri Lankan Tamizhan who sought refuge in India and later headed to Thailand.”

“When he reached Thailand, he faced a new problem. Then he would travel to Canada and finally end up in London. It was a complete travel movie with the character only wearing a lungi and a shirt. A dry and intense action film with no fight scenes. He even liked it, and I began developing it. However, people around him advised against it,” Murugadoss continued.

The director went on to explain that Vijay then suggested doing a political film, similar in tone to Ramana, a film directed by Murugadoss himself with Vijayakanth in the lead. This ultimately led to the creation of Sarkar.

Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming movie

Thalapathy Vijay recently wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming movie, Jana Nayagan, directed by H Vinoth. The Tamil-language film is described as a political action drama with the superstar playing the role of a former police officer.

The movie, alleged to be Vijay’s final cinematic project before he fully enters politics, features Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol as co-leads. The ensemble cast also includes Mamitha Baiju, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Narain, and many more.

Jana Nayagan is slated for a theatrical release on January 9, 2026, coinciding with the Pongal festival.

AR Murugadoss’ Madharaasi

Madharaasi is an upcoming action thriller starring Sivakarthikeyan. The flick is said to follow the journey of an individual who will go to any extreme to accomplish a personal quest.

The film features Kantara Chapter 1 fame Rukmini Vasanth as the female lead with Vidyut Jammwal as the primary antagonist.

