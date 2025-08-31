Priya Marathe passes away at 38: Pavitra Rishta co-star Usha Nadkarni breaks down in tears, says ‘apne kaam se matlab rakhti thi’

Priya Marathe, the popular Marathi and Hindi television actress, passed away at the age of 38. After battling cancer, Priya took her final breath on August 31, 2025, and now, her former co-actor, Usha Nadkarni, has recalled her experience working with her.

Usha Nadkarni on working with Priya Marathe in Pavita Rishta

Speaking to Mid-Day, Usha Nadkarni said, “Humare Pavitra Rishta mein bahut saare Marathi artists the, unmein se ek thi Priya Marathe. Sab logo jaisi thi, par zyada bolti nahi thi. (In Pavitra Rishta, we had many Marathi artists, and one of them was Priya Marathe. She used to be friendly like everyone else, but never talked too much).”

Advertisement

“Sabke saath hansi-mazaak karti thi lekin zyada faltugiri nahi karti thi. Woh bahut achhe svabhav ki, shaant ladki thi. Apne kaam se matlab rakhti thi. (She used to laugh and joke around with everyone on set, but was a very calm girl. She had a good nature and only focused on her work).” She added.

As she continued her words, Usha broke down in tears, emphasizing how tragic it was for someone to pass away. She detailed, “Lekin mujhe samajh nahi aata, Bhagwan aisa kyun karta hai. Yeh umar hai kya uske jaane ki? Mujhe laga tha abhi woh achhi hai. (But I don’t understand why God does such things. Was this really the age for her to go? I thought she was doing well).”

Usha also revealed that she had spoken to Ankita Lokhande before Priya’s death, and only then learned that her condition had worsened. The veteran actress shared that she wanted to visit Priya, but her husband, Shantanu, advised against it. He explained that Priya had lost her hair due to chemotherapy and didn’t want anyone to see her in that state.

Advertisement

Who was Priya Marathe?

Priya Marathe was a popular actress known for her appearances in several Marathi and Hindi-language television shows. She rose to fame for her portrayal of Varsha Satish Deshpande in the hit series Pavitra Rishta.

Apart from the Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande starrer show, Priya was also seen in shows like Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, and more. In addition to her TV work, she had acted in a couple of films and was an active participant in the theatre circuit.

ALSO READ: 'A shining star dimmed too early': Fans grieve Priya Marathe’s demise, celebrate her legacy in Indian television