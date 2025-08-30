Janhvi Kapoor reveals plans to have 3 kids in future and the reason will leave you in splits

Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra starrer Param Sundari recently hit the theatres and has been receiving mixed reviews from the audience. The actors have been on a promotional spree for a long time now. As we all know, the actress is someone who never hesitates in speaking her heart out about whatever she feels. While appearing in The Great Indian Kapil Show, she spoke about having 3 kids and the reason behind it that left even her co-stars in splits.

Janhvi Kapoor on why she wants to have 3 kids

Janhvi Kapoor in the comedy show stated that she wants to have three kids in future. When asked the reason behind it. The actress said, “I think accha hota hai hai. Teen, pehle toh, mere liye lucky number hai. Aur dusri baat hai ki ladayi jhagde hamesha aksar do logo ke beech hote hain. Aisi situations main ek ka support zaroori hota hai. Ek behen ya ladka jo bhi hoga, voh double dholki hoga. Dono sides se khelega. Dono ko support milega. Toh maine bohot soch samajh ke yeh planning ki hai.” (I think it is good. First of all, 3 is my lucky number. Secondly, fight always happened between two people. In such situations, it is good to have someone’s support. So the third child will be playing from both sides and supporting both of the other siblings. So I have done this planning after a lot of thinking.)

Well, this answer not only left her co-star and new dad Sidharth Malhotra in splits but also the entire audience.

About Param Sundari

Directed by Tushar Jalota, the film is co-written by Aarsh Vora. Dinesh Vijan produced it under the banner of Maddock Films. The film’s musical tracks and background scores are composed by Sachin-Jigar, with Amitabh Bhattacharya penning the lyrics. Santhana Krishnan Ravichandran handled the cinematography, while Manish Pradhan served as the editor.

The romantic comedy drama was initially slated to release in theatres on July 25, 2025, but was later postponed to August 29, 2025.

