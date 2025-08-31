Box Office: Coolie crosses Rs 32 crore in Hindi, Rajinikanth sets the base for Jailer 2

Coolie: The Powerhouse, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, and starring Rajinikanth in the titular role, along with an ensemble star cast that includes, Saubin Shahir, Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Upendra, and Aamir Khan, has fared decently at the box office. The crime action drama, released alongside War 2 during the Independence Day weekend, managed to gain traction in the Hindi markets as well. It performed reasonably well and turned out to be the highest grossing Kollywood movie in Hindi, post-pandemic.

The movie is now close to its theatrical end at the box office as it started taking the last few breaths. It added around Rs 65 lakh to the tally in its 3rd weekend, while facing a new release.

Coolie nets Rs 30 lakh on 3rd Sunday, targets finish at Rs 35 crore

Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, Coolie: The Powerhouse began its box office journey in Hindi by collecting Rs 4.15 crore. It smashed the Rs 25 crore mark till the second weekend. Further, the movie remained steady on low levels and kept on gaining traction. It entered the third weekend by facing a clash with Param Sundari.

The movie minted Rs 15 lakh on the third Friday, followed by Rs 25 lakh on third Saturday and Rs 30 lakh today on third Sunday, as per estimates. The total box office cume of Coolie now stands at Rs 32.30 crore net at the Hindi box office.

Day-Wise box office collections of Coolie in Hindi are as under:

Day Net Hindi Collections Thursday Rs 4.15 crore Friday Rs 5.70 crore Saturday Rs 3.95 crore Sunday Rs 4.40 crore Monday Rs 1.50 crore Tuesday Rs 1.75 crore Wednesday Rs 1.25 lakh 2nd Thursday Rs 1.10 lakh 2nd Friday Rs 1.10 lakh 2nd Saturday Rs 1.80 crore 2nd Sunday Rs 2.00 crore 2nd Monday Rs 60 lakh 2nd Tuesday Rs 1.00 crore 2nd Wednesday Rs 80 lakh 3rd Thursday Rs 55 lakh 3rd Friday Rs 15 lakh 3rd Saturday Rs 25 lakh 3rd Sunday Rs 30 lakh (est.) Total Rs 32.30 crore net in 18 days in Hindi

Coolie sets base for Jailer 2

If Coolie netted over Rs 30 crore in the Hindi version, despite facing a tough clash with War 2, the upcoming Rajinikanth starrer, Jailer 2, will storm the box office. The Nelson directorial is currently in production and is among the most anticipated movies of 2026. Since the original part was widely consumed on satellite and digital platforms in Hindi, Jailer 2 has potential to hit at least Rs 50 crore net in the North belt.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

