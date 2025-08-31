Box Office: Vash 2 scores a good result in extended opening weekend, Janki Bodiwala, and Hitu Kanodia starrer collects Rs 6 crore in 5 days

The latest Gujarati film, Vash Level 2, came as a surprise at the box office. The psychological supernatural thriller scored well during its opening weekend, both in the Gujarati and Hindi-dubbed versions. In fact, the movie is drawing around 50% of its total collection from the Hindi markets alone, which is a big win.

Serving as the sequel to 2023 released Vash, the movie was released on Wednesday and skipped a regular Friday release. Debuted with Rs 1.15 crore on its opening day, the movie remained strong on Thursday and Friday and drew around Rs 80 lakh each, closing its first three days at Rs 2.95 crore net at the Indian box office. The movie jumped massively on its 4th day and collected around Rs 1.50 crore. According to the estimates, Vash 2 has recorded another spike today.

Vash Level 2 adds Rs 1.75 crore to tally, hits Rs 6 crore in India

Starring Janki Bodiwala in the lead role, along with Hitu Kanodia, Monal Gajjar, and Hiten Kumar, Vash Level 2 added Rs 1.75 crore on its 5th Day, taking the extended opening weekend cume to Rs 6 crore net in India.

Interestingly, the movie fetched around Rs 3.25 crore net from the Hindi dubbed version in the last 5 days of its run. The sequel benefited in the Hindi belt because of the success of Ajay Devgn's Shaitaan, which was a remake of Vash.

Going by the current trends, Vash Level 2 should aim for strong trends on the weekdays and then on the second weekend. Since the movie has received a positive reception, it has the potential to take Gujarati cinema to the national level.

The Day Wise India Net Collections Of Vash Level 2 Are As Under

Day India Net Box Office 1 Rs 1.15 crore 2 Rs 80 lakh 3 Rs 80 lakh 4 Rs 1.50 crore 5 Rs 1.75 crore (est.) Total Rs 6 crore net in 5 days

Vash Level 2 in cinemas

Vash Level 2 is now playing in a cinema near you. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

