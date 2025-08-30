Who is Kim Byung Hoon? All about beauty businessman rumored to be getting married to actress Bae Suzy

Popular Korean business tycoon Kim Byung Hoon has been in the limelight after rumors of his marriage to South Korean actress and singer Suzy spread like wildfire. These rumors have sparked massive attention and made them the talk of the town. Recently, the representatives of Suzy have shut down the rumors stating that they are completely false and have no basis in reality.

The marriage rumors began first on social media and were widely shared by various online platforms, causing confusion. The denial from the actress’s team may be the end of the story unless new developments surface. But if you are wondering who Kim Byung Hoon is, then keep scrolling to get an insight into his life.

Kim Byung Hoon’s business breakthroughs and recognition

Kim Byung Hoon was born on November 5, 1988. He is the founder and chief executive of APR Corp, which is a South Korean beauty-tech company. This company is known for its tech-infused skincare devices such as Medicube and the Booster Pro. In 2014, Kim founded this company after graduating from university. His early ventures included developing a virtual fitting service and a dating app during his time at Yonsei University.

He started experimenting with cosmetics but then transitioned into at-home beauty devices, which marked a major step for APR. His vision has always been about building something like Apple or Tesla in the beauty industry—placing technology at the heart of innovation in skincare.

Kim Byung Hoon’s company, APR, went public in February 2024, and his 31% stake in the company is estimated at US$1.3 billion. The company’s market value stands at a capitalisation of over US$4 billion, and shares have risen roughly 200% this year.

APR gained global popularity through TikTok and other digital platforms, especially with its Medicube brand and Booster Pro device going viral thanks to influencer endorsements, including Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber. Despite being a billionaire, Kim is actively involved in day-to-day operations, consumer feedback and weekend strategy sessions.

