War 2 (Hindi) Third Weekend Box Office: Hrithik Roshan and NTR film hits Rs 176 crore in 18 days, YRF Spy Universe film is a flop
Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer War 2 added Rs 2.50 crore to the tally in its third weekend, while facing Param Sundari. Details.
War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji and starring Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, and Jr NTR, is crawling at the box office. Released during Independence Day weekend, the spy action drama has wrapped its third weekend on a disappointing note. The movie added just Rs 2.50 crore to the tally in the latest weekend, bringing the total cume to Rs 176.50 crore net at the Hindi box office.
It collected Rs 60 lakh on the third Friday, witnessing a decline in showcasing due to the release of Param Sundari. Further, it minted Rs 90 lakh on the third Saturday, followed by an estimated Rs 1 crore on the third Sunday.
War 2 is a loss maker, targets an end at Rs 180 crore
Bankrolled by Yash Raj Films, the movie received negative reviews, which hampered its business to a large extent. The Hrithik-NTR film is now targeting a net collection of around Rs 180 crore in Hindi, which will be the lowest lifetime figure ever for a spy thriller movie.
The movie turned out to be a big failure. Although it secured great non-theatrical deals, it still incurred losses for the makers. As Pinkvilla earlier reported, the latest spy actioner is expected to incur a loss of over Rs 30 crore for YRF, in addition to the Rs 45 crore loss incurred by Naga Vamsi in the Telugu version.
Day-Wise Hindi Net India Collection of War 2:
|
Day
|
Net Hindi Collections
|
Extended Week One
|
Rs 148.75 crore
|
2nd Friday
|
Rs 3.50 crore
|
2nd Saturday
|
Rs 6.75 crore
|
2nd Sunday
|
Rs 7.00 crore
|
2nd Monday
|
Rs 1.75 crore
|
2nd Tuesday
|
Rs 2.10 crore
|
2nd Wednesday
|
Rs 2.25 crore
|
2nd Thursday
|
Rs 1.30 crore
|
3rd Friday
|
Rs 60 lakh
|3rd Saturday
|Rs 90 lakh
|3rd Sunday
|Rs 1 crore (est.)
|
Total
|
Rs 175.90 crore net
War 2 in cinemas
War 2 is playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
