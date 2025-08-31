War 2 (Hindi) Third Weekend Box Office: Hrithik Roshan and NTR film hits Rs 176 crore in 18 days, YRF Spy Universe film is a flop

War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji and starring Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, and Jr NTR, is crawling at the box office. Released during Independence Day weekend, the spy action drama has wrapped its third weekend on a disappointing note. The movie added just Rs 2.50 crore to the tally in the latest weekend, bringing the total cume to Rs 176.50 crore net at the Hindi box office.

It collected Rs 60 lakh on the third Friday, witnessing a decline in showcasing due to the release of Param Sundari. Further, it minted Rs 90 lakh on the third Saturday, followed by an estimated Rs 1 crore on the third Sunday.

War 2 is a loss maker, targets an end at Rs 180 crore

Bankrolled by Yash Raj Films, the movie received negative reviews, which hampered its business to a large extent. The Hrithik-NTR film is now targeting a net collection of around Rs 180 crore in Hindi, which will be the lowest lifetime figure ever for a spy thriller movie.

The movie turned out to be a big failure. Although it secured great non-theatrical deals, it still incurred losses for the makers. As Pinkvilla earlier reported, the latest spy actioner is expected to incur a loss of over Rs 30 crore for YRF, in addition to the Rs 45 crore loss incurred by Naga Vamsi in the Telugu version.

Day-Wise Hindi Net India Collection of War 2:

Day Net Hindi Collections Extended Week One Rs 148.75 crore 2nd Friday Rs 3.50 crore 2nd Saturday Rs 6.75 crore 2nd Sunday Rs 7.00 crore 2nd Monday Rs 1.75 crore 2nd Tuesday Rs 2.10 crore 2nd Wednesday Rs 2.25 crore 2nd Thursday Rs 1.30 crore 3rd Friday Rs 60 lakh 3rd Saturday Rs 90 lakh 3rd Sunday Rs 1 crore (est.) Total Rs 175.90 crore net

War 2 in cinemas

War 2 is playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

