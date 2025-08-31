Param Sundari Box Office Preview EXCLUSIVE: Nikhil Bhat goes to Hollywood EXCLUSIVE: Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi reunite EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan set for a Zombie Film War 2 second weekend box office update EXCLUSIVE: Baaghi 4 trailer on August 30 EXCLUSIVE: Dahaad returns with second season EXCLUSIVE: Tamannaah Bhatia to lead Ragini MMS 3 EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn in talks for a horror comedy EXCLUSIVE: Taapsee, Fardeen & Ammy Virk reunite

War 2 (Hindi) Third Weekend Box Office: Hrithik Roshan and NTR film hits Rs 176 crore in 18 days, YRF Spy Universe film is a flop

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer War 2 added Rs 2.50 crore to the tally in its third weekend, while facing Param Sundari. Details.

Mohit Dixit
Written by Mohit Dixit , Journalist
Published on Aug 31, 2025 | 09:35 PM IST | 12K
Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani
War 2 (Hindi) Third Weekend Box Office: Hrithik Roshan and NTR film hits Rs 176 crore in 18 days, YRF Spy Universe film is a flop (Credits: YRF)

War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji and starring Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, and Jr NTR, is crawling at the box office. Released during Independence Day weekend, the spy action drama has wrapped its third weekend on a disappointing note. The movie added just Rs 2.50 crore to the tally in the latest weekend, bringing the total cume to Rs 176.50 crore net at the Hindi box office. 

Advertisement

It collected Rs 60 lakh on the third Friday, witnessing a decline in showcasing due to the release of Param Sundari. Further, it minted Rs 90 lakh on the third Saturday, followed by an estimated Rs 1 crore on the third Sunday. 

War 2 is a loss maker, targets an end at Rs 180 crore

Bankrolled by Yash Raj Films, the movie received negative reviews, which hampered its business to a large extent. The Hrithik-NTR film is now targeting a net collection of around Rs 180 crore in Hindi, which will be the lowest lifetime figure ever for a spy thriller movie. 

The movie turned out to be a big failure. Although it secured great non-theatrical deals, it still incurred losses for the makers. As Pinkvilla earlier reported, the latest spy actioner is expected to incur a loss of over Rs 30 crore for YRF, in addition to the Rs 45 crore loss incurred by Naga Vamsi in the Telugu version.

Advertisement

Day-Wise Hindi Net India Collection of War 2:

Day

Net Hindi Collections

Extended Week One 

Rs 148.75 crore

2nd Friday

Rs 3.50 crore

2nd Saturday

Rs 6.75 crore

2nd Sunday

Rs 7.00 crore

2nd Monday

Rs 1.75 crore

2nd Tuesday

Rs 2.10 crore

2nd Wednesday

Rs 2.25 crore 

2nd Thursday

Rs 1.30 crore 

3rd Friday

Rs 60 lakh 
3rd Saturday Rs 90 lakh
3rd Sunday Rs 1 crore (est.)

Total

Rs 175.90 crore net

War 2 in cinemas 

War 2 is playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself. 

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question. 

ALSO READ: Box Office: F1 becomes the 19th Hollywood film to enter the Rs 100 crore club in India, Brad Pitt delivers a blockbuster

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Articles