Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce NOT Planning a Wedding Despite Getting Engaged? Reports Reveal

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift got engaged last week, after two years of dating each other. The musician dropped dreamy pictures from the proposal on her Instagram, getting the fans excited for their favorite artist to walk down the aisle.

Amid the couple soaking in the moments of being engaged, a close source revealed to People Magazine that the pair is not yet into the planning phase.

The NFL star and the Grammy-winning singer got together in September 2023, after Kelce went on to attend one of Swift’s Eras tour concerts.

Are Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift not planning their wedding yet?

According to the sources close to the musician and Travis Kelce, the two are not planning their wedding just yet. They revealed to the media portal, "Taylor and Travis have been in celebration mode ever since the engagement."

The insider further added, "They are not in the wedding planning phase yet." The source also revealed that the couple wants to enjoy being engaged and wants to take their time before taking a step ahead in their lives. "It has been a relief not having to keep it a secret anymore, and they are glad it is out in the open."

Meanwhile, during the announcement of their engagement on social media, Swift went on to write in the caption, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

Ahead of the engagement, the NFL star’s father, Ed Kelce, revealed that he was quite impressed by Swift. Furthermore, dropping the details about the proposal, the father of two shared on the Australian radio show that “They were going out to dinner and she was ready to go and he said, ‘Let’s go out in the garden on the patio and have a glass of wine before we go.’”

He continued to say, “I think she knew something was up because as they walked out there, she could see, suddenly, there were a lot more flowers out there.”

Moreover, Travis Kelce and the Love Story singer made headlines for appearing together on the recent episode of New Heights, where the musician also unraveled her new album, Life of a Showgirl.

