Soni Razdan REACTS to her identity being restricted to Alia Bhatt’s mother and Mahesh Bhatt’s wife: ‘That’s how my journey was meant to be’

Alia Bhatt’s mother, Soni Razdan, got married to her dad, Mahesh Bhatt, when she was in her prime. But unlike today, that was a time when females had to take a backseat after their wedding. In a recent interview, the Songs of Paradise actress spoke about the sexiest nature of the industry and how her offers dried up after her wedding. She even spoke about how her identity continues to be restricted to being Alia Bhatt’s mother or Mahesh’s wife.

Soni Razdan on being called Alia Bhatt’s mother

Talking to News 18, Soni Razdan revealed that despite being a part of some of the most acclaimed films, her identity continues to be restricted to Alia Bhatt’s mother and Mahesh Bhatt’s wife. “All my life, even now, I’m somebody else’s somebody. Let me be very loud and clear… My struggle is still to be known by who I am,” she said.

Having said this, Soni also revealed that she is happy for the people around her who are doing so well in their lives. She also stated that this is how her journey was meant to be. The yesteryear actress also claimed that she now laughs at all this.

Soni Razdan on the difference in the industry for women back in the 80s and 90s

Discussing how the industry was different for actresses back in the 80s and 90s, Soni Razdan exclaimed that she has been here for so many years and has experienced the changes over the years. It feels like a completely different world today. She also added that when she started out in the industry, she was doing really well, but then she got married and she wasn’t getting any work after that.

Recalling an incident from that time, Soni revealed that after her wedding, she got feedback from somewhere that since she’s now Mahesh Bhatt’s wife why does she need to work? This made her so angry, but then it was at that time itself that she got Buniyaad and got to work in some really good films. But Alia Bhatt’s mother feels that this has changed now.

Soni is very happy with the evolution of the industry that doesn’t discriminate against women anymore. She stated that today the actresses can do things their way. “You can’t delay life! We were delaying our lives because we were working. What a ridiculous thing! To be an actor, a musician or a creative artiste, you’ve to live life, and that’s so important. You can’t be doing that, sitting in some ivory tower somewhere. It’s not possible," she says.

