Box Office: F1 becomes the 19th Hollywood film to enter the Rs 100 crore club in India, Brad Pitt delivers a blockbuster

Brad Pitt's sports drama, F1: The Movie, turned out to be a big blockbuster at the box office in India. The movie has not only performed well in its domestic markets but also internationally. For the record, the film has already surpassed USD 600 million worldwide, marking a notable achievement for both Brad Pitt and Apple Studios. More recently, it surpassed the lifetime earnings of another big Hollywood release, Superman. F1 isn't stopping here; the American sports drama has now achieved a new milestone in Indian markets.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, F1 zoomed past the Rs 100 crore net mark at the Indian box office. The movie achieved this feat through 65 days of its theatrical run and is still recording reasonable footfalls in India.

F1 turns 19th Hollywood movie to enter the Rs 100 crore club in India

F1 became the 19th Hollywood film to hit the century mark in India. If we include 3D charges too, F1 will secure the 15th spot.

Such a response was never seen for a Brad Pitt movie in India. The motor race sports drama film became the first ever Brad Pitt movie to clock the century mark at the Indian box office. Moreover, it became 2025's second Hollywood movie to hit this coveted club, following Scarlett Johansson-led sci-fi thriller, Jurassic World: Rebirth.

F1 sets 9th week record in India, sinks Titanic

The Brad Pitt starrer is setting new records from its opening day itself. For the unversed, the sports drama opened with Rs 5 crore net in India, which is rare for a non-franchise and non-superhero, standalone Hollywood film. Earlier, Oppenheimer could take such an impressive start in India, though it had the Christopher Nolan brand driving the business.

F1 also set the 9th week record in India, which is rare these days when movies opt for quick OTT release after registering massive drops post the first two weeks. As Pinkvilla reported, F1 grossed a record Rs 3.25 crore in the 9th week in India for a running cume of Rs 122 crore. It sank the previous record holder, Titanic, with a small asterisk.

F1 in cinemas

F1 is playing in cinemas on limited screens. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

