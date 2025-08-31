Param Sundari Opening Weekend Box Office: Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor starrer does well to collect Rs 26 crore in 3 days

Maddock Films’ latest outing, Param Sundari, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead, is doing well at the box office. The romantic comedy drama, directed by Tushar Jalota of Dasvi fame, has made a quite reasonable debut in its opening weekend. Released on August 29, the movie debuted with Rs 6.85 crore net on its opening day. The movie further witnessed a good jump of 30 percent on the second day and minted Rs 9 crore net. Estimates suggest that the rom-com has recorded another jump today on the third day and wrapped its opening weekend on an encouraging note.

Advertisement

Param Sundari nets Rs 10 crore on Day 3, crosses Rs 25 crore mark

The Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor starrer is estimated to net around Rs 10.15 crore on its first Sunday, bringing the total weekend cume slightly over the Rs 25 crore mark. To be precise, the movie wrapped its opening weekend at Rs 26 crore.

Param Sundari has set a good base. Now it should aim to hold up strongly on the weekdays. Its fate will be determined by whether it can trend well on the weekdays and then record a good jump in the second weekend against the arrival of new releases. For the unversed, Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt starrer action drama, Baaghi 4 is releasing on September 5 along with the Hollywood horror franchise The Conjuring, which might affect Param Sundari's business.

The movie has received mixed word-of-mouth, which prevented it from becoming a sensation like Saiyaara. However, it still has the chance to sail through a favourable theatrical run by showing strong legs in the long run.

Advertisement

Day wise box office collections of Param Sundari at the Indian box office:

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 6.85 crore 2 Rs 9.00 crore 3 Rs 10.15 crore (est.) Total Rs 26 crore net in 3 days

Param Sundari in cinemas

Param Sundari is now playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: War 2 (Hindi) Third Weekend Box Office: Hrithik Roshan and NTR film hits Rs 176 crore in 18 days, YRF Spy Universe film is a flop