Allu Arjun flies back to Mumbai post his grandmother’s last rites in Hyderabad

Allu Arjun was snapped heading back to work in Mumbai, post attending the last rites of his grandmother, Allu Kanakratnam. The latter passed away at the age of 94 on August 29, and her death was mourned by many celebrities from the industry.

According to the media reports, the Pushpa star wasn’t in town when his grandmother breathed her last. However, he immediately flew to Hyderabad to be by his family’s side during the tough times.

Additionally, Ram Charan too managed to reach Hyderabad in time for the last rites of his grandmother. The actor was busy shooting for his upcoming movie, Peddi, in Mysore.

Allu Arjun returns to Mumbai for work following his grandmother’s death

The Arya alum was spotted pairing a white shirt with black sunglasses and a backpack as he stepped into his car, heading towards the work location. Ahead of touring Mumbai, the actor paid a heartfelt tribute to his grandmother. Taking to his social media account, Allu Arjun shared a picture of Allu Kanakratnam and, in the caption, praised the latter’s wisdom and love.

In the long note, the actor wrote, “Our beloved grandmother, Allu Kanakaratnam garu, now rests in her heavenly abode. Her love, wisdom, and presence will be missed every single day.”

He further added, “Heartfelt thanks to everyone who came forward to share their affection and condolences. To those far away, your prayers and love were felt just as much. Thank you for your love. Humbled."

Apart from the Allu-Konidela family coming together to support each other, the superstar also met with the deputy chief minister, Pawan Kalyan, who too shared his condolences with the family.

On the work front, Allu Arjun’s team has not revealed what the actor is currently working on in Mumbai. The movie star will soon appear in an Atlee directorial, which is tentatively titled AA22xA6.

