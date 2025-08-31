Jyotika’s comment on Tamil cinema receives flak from netizens, says ‘Do not compare and talk bad about South…’

Jyotika has been making quite a buzz in Bollywood with her recent ventures like Shaitaan and Dabba Cartel. Now, a past comment at the Shaitaan press meet has resurfaced, sparking criticism from netizens.

Netizens react to Jyotika’s comment on South Indian cinema

Speaking at the Shaitaan event, Jyotika said, “I have acted with almost all the leading actors in South India. But women don’t get much importance there, not even on posters. People like Mammootty and Ajay Devgn give women prominence.”

Although her comments are more than a year old, they have recently reignited controversy online. One user on X (formerly Twitter) shared a collage of pictures of Tamil film posters featuring Jyotika prominently.

The user wrote, “Acted in Kollywood, made her salary, married Suriya & living a peaceful life in the South where people cherish this couple. Nothing wrong in appreciating colleagues there, but don’t compare and talk bad about South — such a chameleon low-life you are, #Jyothika.”

Another user commented, “Jyothika is one pathetic chameleon. Chandramukhi had her in every damn poster. Later #Mozhi as well. She & Suriya will go to any low to get some fame.” A netizen even sarcastically remarked, “Appo ithellam yaar (Who is in all of these then?)”

See what netizens shared:

Jyotika’s recent project

Jyotika was last seen as one of the main leads in the Netflix series, Dabba Cartel. The show, created by Shibani Dandekar Akhtar, Vishnu Menon, Gaurav Kapur, and Akanksha Seda, was directed by Hitesh Bhatia.

The story follows five middle-class women who run a traditional dabbawala (lunchbox) service. However, things take a dark turn when the lunchbox network evolves into a high-stakes drug operation.

As the network expands, they must escape from dangerous criminals, law enforcement, and personal betrayals, all while maintaining the charade of their normal lives.

With Jyotika as one of the leads, the 7-episode series also stars Shabana Azmi, Shalini Pandey, Nimisha Sajayan, and Anjali Anand as the main leads. The show premiered on the OTT platform on February 28, 2025.

Looking ahead, the Shaitaan actress is set to appear in director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s upcoming movie.

