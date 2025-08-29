Tennis star Anna Kournikova expecting fourth child with Enrique Iglesias at 44: Reports

Tennis player Anna Kournikova and her beau, Enrique Iglesias, are expecting their fourth child. According to a source close to the couple, the duo is excited to become parents and relish the process all over again.

With the news making rounds on the internet, an insider revealed that Iglesias has cut down his tour to be at home and spend time with his kids and wife.

The athlete and the musician welcomed their twins, Lucy and Nicolas, in December 2017 and announced the birth of their youngest child, Mary, in January 2020.

Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias to embrace parenthood again

In a conversation with People Magazine, the sources close to Kournikova and Iglesias revealed, “Anna and Enrique are very happy to become parents again.”

They further added, “They have proven to be great parents to their three children, and both of them love the process. They enjoy the activities and all that goes along with raising children.”

Furthermore, speaking of the musician pushing back his tour amid his girlfriend’s pregnancy news, an insider shared, “He loves his fans and loves to tour, but as he has gotten older and become a parent, it has been harder for him to leave.” They continued to say, “He will never forsake his fans, but being a dad is very important to him.”

Meanwhile, since becoming parents, the tennis player and her partner have kept a low-key profile, but they often share their adorable moments with their kids on social media. The source claimed, “Anna and Enrique are happiest when they are home with their family.”

Previously, while speaking to the outlet, Iglesias opened up about how his love story with Anna unfolded. He revealed that the two met in 2001, when the sportsperson was starring in a music video titled Escape. He said, "[The video changed my life] in ways that I didn’t even think about.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, the musician revealed, "When we met—although she came from the sports world—in a way, we kind of got each other. She knew what my world was like. I kind of knew what her world was like. So that understanding helped a lot.”

Though the pair hasn’t tied the knot, they have been very much in love and together for the past two decades.

