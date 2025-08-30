Rahul Dravid exits Rajasthan Royals after just one year, here's why fans think Sanju Samson could be involved

On August 30, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) confirmed that head coach Rahul Dravid has left the team. It was announced that he would not continue with the franchise ahead of IPL 2026. A press release stated that Rahul, who was appointed on September 6, 2024, on a multi-year deal, was offered a broader role after a recent structural review but declined the position. His abrupt exit has left many shocked, and social media is abuzz with speculation.

Advertisement

Netizens react to Rahul Dravid's exit from Rajasthan Royals

Following the announcement of Rahul Dravid's exit, fans are speculating that Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson may be involved. Although both Rahul and Sanju have never hinted at any issues between them, the speculation this time is quite strong. Rahul had been the coach for only one year, and RR’s media portrayal suggested they viewed Dravid, a legendary Indian cricketer and T20 World Cup-winning coach, as a key figure for the franchise.

Fans have taken to social media to debate whether this move is beneficial for RR. Many believe there may be underlying issues happening behind the scenes.

One user wrote, "All RR fans please respect a legend like Dravid, He always shown and guided the future of RR in last decade by backing Rahane, Samson as captain, this season he backed suryavanshi and jurel as a coach. Do not spread any wrong theories."

Advertisement

Another fan wrote, "I know Samson is behind Dravid’s sacking, but I can’t prove it."

See all reactions here-

Before the rumors about Rahul Dravid began, several reports were suggesting that Sanju Samson had played his final season with the Rajasthan Royals (RR). The Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders reportedly expressed interest, and some sources even claimed that RR was actively offering Samson to other franchises in exchange for players. However, these discussions did not come to a conclusion.

For those who may not know, Rahul Dravid first joined Rajasthan Royals during the IPL 2011 mega-auction and had a three-year playing stint with the team. After retiring from cricket in 2013, he joined RR's coaching staff. He served as a coach for RR in IPL 2014 and 2015. From 2015 to 2024, Dravid was associated with the BCCI and was unable to work in the IPL starting in 2018.

In 2023, Dravid extended his contract as India's head coach and concluded his tenure on a high note, leading the team to victory in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Advertisement

A few months later, he returned to RR as their head coach after a 10-year hiatus. Unfortunately, this reunion lasted only one season.

ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav to lead Team India, Shubman Gill becomes vice-captain