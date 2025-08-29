‘Virat Kohli ne apne career mein only RCB ke liye khela hain…': Amitabh Bachchan talks about cricketer's 'loyalty' on KBC

Virat Kohli has a long-standing partnership with the IPL team of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Over the years, the cricketer and his team went on to win their fans’ hearts; it was the first time in 18 years that the team won the championship trophy.

While it was an emotional moment for the players, the audience was all praise for the captain Rajat Patidar and their beloved Kohli.

It has been months since the special moment took place at the Narendra Modi stadium, but the visuals are still fresh in the viewers’ minds, including the veteran star Amitabh Bachchan.

The actor was all praise for the athlete, as he went on to point out the emotional moments of the cricketer following the RCB win on the recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Amitabh Bachchan on Virat Kohli and RCB’s win in the 18th edition of IPL

On the episode of KBC, Bachchan went on to throw a question related to sports at the contestant on the hot seat. The actor read out, "In 2025, who became the first batter to score 9000 runs for a single franchise in his career?" The correct answer was Virat Kohli, which paved the way for the Coolie actor to share his insights on the cricketer.

Bachchan went on to say, “Virat Kohli ne apne career mein only RCB ke liye khela hain aur ye kabhi jeet nahin paye the. Woh drishya dekh hoga aapne jab woh jeete the.”

He added, “Itna bhaavuk ho jata hai insaan, itna bada cricketer! Vishwabhar mein jiska naam ho! Vijay jab praapt hoti hai na itne saalon ki mehnat ke baad, tab, thoda sa aadmi hil jaata hai."

Bachchan’s statements struck a chord with the fans of the star cricketer, as they soon took to their social media handles to share their thoughts. While Kohli is currently away from the sport, he is expected to return to the franchise for IPL season 19.

