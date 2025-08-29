Neeraj Chopra’s net worth: Around Rs 30 lakh per month income, 3-story bungalow in Haryana to 5 luxurious cars

Two-time Olympic medalist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has made it to the headlines again. This time, it is for finishing up as a runner-up in the Diamond League Finals for the third time in a row. Germany’s Julian Weber lifted his maiden trophy with two 90m plus throws in a commanding show in Zurich on Thursday, August 28. Did you know? the athlete’s net worth stands at Rs 37 crore. Keep scrolling further to know everything about his net worth.

Neeraj Chopra’s monthly income

Regarding Neeraj Chopra’s net worth, his income comes from various sources, including earnings from international competitions, endorsements, and his position as a Junior Commissioned Officer in the Indian Army. The Indian athlete earns around Rs 30 lakh per month, which makes his annual income come up to Rs 4 crore. Apart from this regular monthly income, he also earns extra money through brand endorsements, which include 24 big names.

Neeraj Chopra’s assets

As per reports, Neeraj Chopra owns a magnificent 3-story bungalow in Khandra, Haryana, near Panipat. Not just a plush bungalow, but the javelin thrower also owns a collection of cars. The list includes a Range Rover Sport valued at over Rs 2 crore, a Ford Mustang GT priced at approximately Rs 93.52 lakh, a Mahindra Thar, and a Toyota Fortuner, whose price ranges between Rs 33.43 lakh and Rs 51.44 lakh.

If all the above-mentioned names were not enough, then Neeraj also owns a Mahindra XUV 700, which was gifted to him by Mahindra chairman Anand Mahindra. To top it all, the champ also owns a Harley Davidson 1200 Roadster, which is priced at approximately Rs 11 lakh and a Bajaj Pulsar 220F that costs around Rs 1 lakh.

Neeraj Chopra on being the runner-up in the Diamond League finals

Talking after the event, Chopra said, "This was not too bad. But we are getting very close to the world championships, so I still need to throw a little bit further. There were a few things that went well, but still, there were things that did not go that well. The run-up was not so good. There is something I didn't find today."

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms, including Celebrity Net Worth, Mint, Sportskeeda, and GQ India. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

