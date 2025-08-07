NCT warns fans against altering or canceling artists’ flight tickets, bans gifts and letters at airports

The NCT world is vast, spread far and wide, across its teams NCT 127, NCT DREAM, WayV, and the rotating unit NCT U. With so many members come millions of fans, and the craze of knowing every step of the singers. Infamous for following the group’s members on their vacations, among other private schedules, SM Entertainment has rolled out a new notice advising the fans against their uncalled-for behavior.

NCT declines gifts at airports, here’s why

In a new statement shared on the group’s social media, the agency asked fans not to excessively follow the stars, especially at the airport, which is used by thousands of others and is not a private space. This not only violates their privacy but also creates unnecessary ruckus, including moments when people try to make forcible contact, take photos during immigration or security checks, and give gifts or letters to the singers. As such, they have announced that henceforth, no gifts or letters will be accepted at the airport.

That wasn’t all, as SM Entertainment shared incidents of sasaeng fans canceling or changing the flight details of the NCT members, which has caused trouble with their plans. The company could view this as an obstruction to business and demand damages if the same continues in the future. They have warned against obtaining their private information or disturbing them during flights, booking tickets on the same flight as the singers or following them to the airports.

Moreover, approaching or keeping track of their private plans has been severely disproved, warning against buying illegal information. The fans have been asked to stay away during their unofficial work to avoid security concerns. This includes not visiting their dorms, waiting outside their hotels or taking photos of their private lives, as well as following ot blocking their private and company vehicles to try to approach them. The agency vows to do its best for its artists and hopes the fans will cooperate.

