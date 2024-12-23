12th Fail director Vidhu Vinod Chopra recalls moment when he wanted to ‘kill himself’; says, 'I was standing in Lonavala on a highway…’

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide

Vidhu Vinod Chopra, who made his directorial debut in 1976 with a short film, is one of the most prominent filmmaker in India. Recently, the filmmaker opened up about the low phase in his life when he wanted to kill himself after the release of his first full-length feature film, Sazaye Maut. He was disillusioned at that point in life and stood next to moving trucks in Lonavala, but his love for his family made him step back.

In a new interview with NDTV, Vidhu Vinod Chopra discussed his recent release, Zero Se Restart, and recalled his lowest point in life. The director mentioned that he described his lowest point in his book Unscripted when he wanted to kill himself. Chopra revealed that his emotions ran deep to an extent where he stood alongside moving trucks, one moment away from taking a serious step.

He shared, "You know, there was a time when I wanted to kill myself. I was so disillusioned with life. I was standing in Lonavala on a highway, next to the trucks moving, and I could have taken a step and died, but It was my love for my family that held me back."

However, the director and film producer admits that he was disillusioned after release of his first full-length feature film, Sazaye Maut, starring Naseeruddin Shah. He was writing his next film, Khamosh, which later became one of the most notable films of that time, and the film producer went on to build his life from that moment.

Vidhu made his directorial debut with a short film, Murder at Monkey Hill. He went on to direct popular films like Khamosh, 1942: A Love Story, Mission Kashmir, and Shikara. He has also produced popular films like Munna Bhai MBBS, PK, 3 Idiots, and Sanju.

In 2024, the filmmaker directed Vikrant Massey's starrer 12th Fail. The critically acclaimed film became a hit at the box office. Also, a documentary on its making was released in cinemas on December 13, 2024.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

