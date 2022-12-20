20 best Bollywood comedy movies on Netflix that will tickle your funny bone
From Happy New Year, Chennai Express to Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, check out the list of Bollywood comedy movies that you can binge-watch on Netflix.
Bollywood has churned out some of the best comedy movies and has delivered brilliant rib-tickling movies. Netflix provides a wide range of comedy movies, that draw a multitude of viewers. From Welcome, Chennai Express, Phir Hera Heri, Bhool Bhulaiyaa to Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. We have compiled a list of some of the best Hindi comedy movies that will not only keep you entertained but also crack you up with laughter. Whether you are looking for something to binge on a lazy weekend or it's a movie night, this list of comedy movie recommendations is all you need.
1. Welcome
Cast: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor, Feroz Khan, Mallika Sherawat, and Paresh Rawal
Director: Anees Bazmee
Writer: Anees Bazmee, Rajiv Kaul, and Praful Parekh
Run time: 158 minutes
Release date: 21 December 2007
A man named Rajiv (Akshay) falls in love with a beautiful woman (Katrina) but later discovers that her brothers are gangsters.
2. Happy New Year
Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Boman Irani, Vivaan Shah and Jackie Shroff
Director: Farah Khan
Writer: Farah Khan, Althea Kaushal
Run time: 180 minutes
Release date: 24 October 2014
Also Read- Andhadhun to Dil Chahta Hai: 25 Hindi Movies on Netflix you should watch in case you haven’t
A gang of amateur dancers enter a dance competition to take revenge on Charlie's (Shah Rukh) old enemy.
3. Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.
Cast: Sunil Dutt, Sanjay Dutt, Gracy Singh, Jimmy Sheirgill, Arshad Warsi, Rohini Hattangadi, and Boman Irani
Director: Rajkumar Hirani
Writer: Rajkumar Hirani, Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Lajan Joseph
Run time: 157 minutes
Release date: 19 December 2003
Munna is a criminal who sets out to fulfill his father's dream of becoming a doctor.
4. 3 Idiots
Cast: Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Boman Irani, and Omi Vaidya
Director: Rajkumar Hirani
Writer: Abhijat Joshi and Rajkumar Hirani
Run time: 171 minutes
Release date: 25 December 2009
It is a story of three young boys named Rancho, Farhan Qureshi, and Raju Rastogi's friendship at an Indian engineering college.
5. Delhi Belly
Cast: Imran Khan, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Vir Das, Poorna Jagannathan and Shenaz Treasurywala
Director: Abhinay Deo
Writer: Akshat Verma
Run time: 100 minutes
Release date: 1 July 2011
Also Read - 25 Hindi movies on Amazon Prime Video too good to be given a miss
Three strugglers Tashi, Nitin and Arup, who are roommates, unknowingly become the target of a powerful gangster.
6. Stree
Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee
Director: Amar Kaushik
Writer: Sumit Arora
Run time: 128 minutes
Release date: 31 August 2018
The story revolves around the fictional town which is haunted by a woman's ghost.
7. Chennai Express
Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Nikitin Dheer and Sathyaraj
Director: Rohit Shetty
Writer: Yunus Sajawal and Farhad-Sajid
Run time: 141 minutes
Release date: 9 August 2013
Rahul (Shah Rukh) heads to Rameshwaram via Chennai express to immerse his late grandfather's ashes and meets a South Indian girl, Meena (Deepika), a runaway bride.
8. Dostana
Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, Priyanka Chopra, Boman Irani, Kirron Kher and Bobby Deol
Director: Tarun Mansukhani
Writer: Tarun Mansukhani
Run time: 139 minutes
Release date: 14 November 2008
The story is about Kunal and Sam, who pretend to be gay to share an apartment with a girl named Neha; eventually, both fall in love with her.
9. Badhaai Do
Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Sheeba Chaddha, Seema Pahwa, Chum Darang, Gulshan Devaiah and Nitesh Pandey
Director: Harshavardhan Kulkarni
Writer: Suman Adhikary, Akshat Ghildial and Harshavardhan Kulkarni
Run time: 147 minutes
Release date: 11 February 2022
Badhaai Do is a story about a gay man and a lesbian who enter into a marriage of convenience to pacify their parents.
10. Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani
Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Upen Patel, Smita Jaykar, Darshan Jariwala and Zakir Hussain
Director: Rajkumar Santoshi
Writer: R.D. Tailang, Rajkumar Santoshi
Run time: 161 minutes
Release date: 6 November 2009
The story is about Prem, who is madly in love with a Christian girl Jennifer. However, he learns that she is in love with her college sweetheart Rahul.
11. Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2
Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sonnalli Seygall, Ishita Raj Sharma, Omkar Kapoor and Sunny Singh
Director: Luv Ranjan
Writer: Rahul Mody, Tarun Jain and Luv Ranjan
Run time: 136 minutes
Release date: 16 October 2015
Anshul, Siddharth and Tarun fall in love with different women, Chiku, Supriya and Kusum. However, soon after they realise that their relationship has turned toxic.
12. Fukrey
Cast: Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Varun Sharma, Priya Anand, Vishakha Singh and Pankaj Tripathi
Director: Mrighdeep Singh Lamba
Writer: Vipul Vig and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba
Run time: 143 minutes
Release date: 14 June 2013
Fukrey is about four Delhi young college boys- Hunny, Choocha, Lali and Zafar, who find themselves in a bizarre situation while trying to make quick money to pursue their dreams.
13. Luka Chuppi
Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Aparshakti Khurana and Pankaj Tripathi
Director: Laxman Utekar
Writer: Rohan Shankar
Run time: 126 minutes
Release date: 1 March 2019
Guddu, a star reporter and Rashmi take up a 20-day assignment in Gwalior and decide to pretend to be
married, however, land up in awkward situations.
14. Dhamaal
Cast: Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Aashish Chaudhary, Jaaved Jaaferi, Asrani, Sanjay Mishra, Vijay Raaz, Manoj Pahwa, Tiku Talsania, and Prem Chopra
Director: Indra Kumar
Writer: Paritosh Painter and Bunty Rathore
Run time: 137 minutes
Release date: 7 September 2007
Dhamaal is about four lazy friends named Roy, Manav, Aditya and Boman who are jobless, homeless and broke. Later, they find out about the secret of a hidden treasure from a dying thief.
15. Bhagam Bhag
Cast: Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Paresh Rawal, Lara Dutta, Rajpal Yadav, Jackie Shroff, Arbaaz Khan, Shakti Kapoor, Manoj Joshi, Razak Khan, Sharat Saxena and Asrani
Director: Priyadarshan
Writer: Priyadarshan
Run time: 159 minutes
Release date: 22 December 2006
Champak, Bunty and Babla travel to London to organise a show. Soon after they find themselves involved in a murder they did not commit.
16. Bhool Bhulaiyaa
Cast: Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, Ameesha Patel, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Joshi, Asrani and Vikram Gokhale
Director: Priyadarshan
Writer: Manisha Korde and Yashwant Mahilwar
Run time: 154 minutes
Release date: 12 October 2007
The film is about a US-based couple Siddharth (Shiney) and Avni (Vidya), who are visiting their family in India and begin to learn about Manjulika, a ghost, and her tragic story.
17. Phir Hera Pheri
Cast: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Bipasha Basu, Rimi Sen, Johnny Lever and Rajpal Yadav
Director: Neeraj Vora
Writer: Neeraj Vora
Run time: 153 minutes
Release date: 9 June 2006
The story is about Raju, Shyam and Baburao when they get cheated on by a girl named Anuradha and are finding their way to repay the loan taken from a gangster named Totla Seth.
18. Bareilly Ki Barfi
Cast: Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao
Director: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari
Writer: Nitesh Tiwari and Shreyas Jain
Run time: 116 minutes
Release date: 18 August 2017
The story is about a free-spirited girl named Bitti is a free-spirited who refuses to be pressured into getting married. However, her life takes a turn when she meets Chirag and Pritam.
19. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin
Director: Zoya Akhtar
Writer: Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti
Run time: 153 minutes
Release date: 15 July 2011
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara follows three friends, Arjun, Kabir, and Imran, who reunite for a road trip.
20. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui
Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor
Director: Abhishek Kapoor
Writer: Supratik Sen and Tushar Paranjpe
Run time: 116 minutes
Release date: 10 December 2021
Manu, a bodybuilder from Chandigarh, falls in love with Maanvi, a Zumba teacher. Things take a bitter turn when Manu learns that Maanvi is a trans woman.
Tell us which is your favourite comedy movie.
ALSO READ: RRR to The Kashmir Files: IMDb's top 10 Indian films of 2022; Check out the FULL list
A budding writer who is highly passionate about the world of Bollywood and has written over 1000 articles. Shefali is a ... Read more