20 best Bollywood comedy movies on Netflix that will tickle your funny bone

Bollywood has churned out some of the best comedy movies and has delivered brilliant rib-tickling movies. Netflix provides a wide range of comedy movies, that draw a multitude of viewers. From Welcome, Chennai Express, Phir Hera Heri, Bhool Bhulaiyaa to Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. We have compiled a list of some of the best Hindi comedy movies that will not only keep you entertained but also crack you up with laughter. Whether you are looking for something to binge on a lazy weekend or it's a movie night, this list of comedy movie recommendations is all you need. 1. Welcome

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor, Feroz Khan, Mallika Sherawat, and Paresh Rawal

Director: Anees Bazmee

Writer: Anees Bazmee, Rajiv Kaul, and Praful Parekh

Run time: 158 minutes

Release date: 21 December 2007 A man named Rajiv (Akshay) falls in love with a beautiful woman (Katrina) but later discovers that her brothers are gangsters.

2. Happy New Year Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Boman Irani, Vivaan Shah and Jackie Shroff

Director: Farah Khan

Writer: Farah Khan, Althea Kaushal

Run time: 180 minutes

Release date: 24 October 2014 Also Read- Andhadhun to Dil Chahta Hai: 25 Hindi Movies on Netflix you should watch in case you haven’t A gang of amateur dancers enter a dance competition to take revenge on Charlie's (Shah Rukh) old enemy.

3. Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. Cast: Sunil Dutt, Sanjay Dutt, Gracy Singh, Jimmy Sheirgill, Arshad Warsi, Rohini Hattangadi, and Boman Irani

Director: Rajkumar Hirani

Writer: Rajkumar Hirani, Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Lajan Joseph

Run time: 157 minutes

Release date: 19 December 2003 Munna is a criminal who sets out to fulfill his father's dream of becoming a doctor.

4. 3 Idiots Cast: Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Boman Irani, and Omi Vaidya

Director: Rajkumar Hirani

Writer: Abhijat Joshi and Rajkumar Hirani

Run time: 171 minutes

Release date: 25 December 2009 It is a story of three young boys named Rancho, Farhan Qureshi, and Raju Rastogi's friendship at an Indian engineering college.

5. Delhi Belly Cast: Imran Khan, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Vir Das, Poorna Jagannathan and Shenaz Treasurywala

Director: Abhinay Deo

Writer: Akshat Verma

Run time: 100 minutes

Release date: 1 July 2011 Also Read - 25 Hindi movies on Amazon Prime Video too good to be given a miss Three strugglers Tashi, Nitin and Arup, who are roommates, unknowingly become the target of a powerful gangster.

6. Stree Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee

Director: Amar Kaushik

Writer: Sumit Arora

Run time: 128 minutes

Release date: 31 August 2018 The story revolves around the fictional town which is haunted by a woman's ghost.

7. Chennai Express Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Nikitin Dheer and Sathyaraj

Director: Rohit Shetty

Writer: Yunus Sajawal and Farhad-Sajid

Run time: 141 minutes

Release date: 9 August 2013 Rahul (Shah Rukh) heads to Rameshwaram via Chennai express to immerse his late grandfather's ashes and meets a South Indian girl, Meena (Deepika), a runaway bride.

8. Dostana Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, Priyanka Chopra, Boman Irani, Kirron Kher and Bobby Deol

Director: Tarun Mansukhani

Writer: Tarun Mansukhani

Run time: 139 minutes

Release date: 14 November 2008 The story is about Kunal and Sam, who pretend to be gay to share an apartment with a girl named Neha; eventually, both fall in love with her.

9. Badhaai Do Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Sheeba Chaddha, Seema Pahwa, Chum Darang, Gulshan Devaiah and Nitesh Pandey

Director: Harshavardhan Kulkarni

Writer: Suman Adhikary, Akshat Ghildial and Harshavardhan Kulkarni

Run time: 147 minutes

Release date: 11 February 2022 Badhaai Do is a story about a gay man and a lesbian who enter into a marriage of convenience to pacify their parents.

10. Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Upen Patel, Smita Jaykar, Darshan Jariwala and Zakir Hussain

Director: Rajkumar Santoshi

Writer: R.D. Tailang, Rajkumar Santoshi

Run time: 161 minutes

Release date: 6 November 2009 The story is about Prem, who is madly in love with a Christian girl Jennifer. However, he learns that she is in love with her college sweetheart Rahul.

11. Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sonnalli Seygall, Ishita Raj Sharma, Omkar Kapoor and Sunny Singh

Director: Luv Ranjan

Writer: Rahul Mody, Tarun Jain and Luv Ranjan

Run time: 136 minutes

Release date: 16 October 2015 Anshul, Siddharth and Tarun fall in love with different women, Chiku, Supriya and Kusum. However, soon after they realise that their relationship has turned toxic.

12. Fukrey Cast: Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Varun Sharma, Priya Anand, Vishakha Singh and Pankaj Tripathi

Director: Mrighdeep Singh Lamba

Writer: Vipul Vig and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba

Run time: 143 minutes

Release date: 14 June 2013 Fukrey is about four Delhi young college boys- Hunny, Choocha, Lali and Zafar, who find themselves in a bizarre situation while trying to make quick money to pursue their dreams.

13. Luka Chuppi Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Aparshakti Khurana and Pankaj Tripathi

Director: Laxman Utekar

Writer: Rohan Shankar

Run time: 126 minutes

Release date: 1 March 2019 Guddu, a star reporter and Rashmi take up a 20-day assignment in Gwalior and decide to pretend to be

married, however, land up in awkward situations.

14. Dhamaal Cast: Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Aashish Chaudhary, Jaaved Jaaferi, Asrani, Sanjay Mishra, Vijay Raaz, Manoj Pahwa, Tiku Talsania, and Prem Chopra

Director: Indra Kumar

Writer: Paritosh Painter and Bunty Rathore

Run time: 137 minutes

Release date: 7 September 2007 Dhamaal is about four lazy friends named Roy, Manav, Aditya and Boman who are jobless, homeless and broke. Later, they find out about the secret of a hidden treasure from a dying thief.

15. Bhagam Bhag Cast: Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Paresh Rawal, Lara Dutta, Rajpal Yadav, Jackie Shroff, Arbaaz Khan, Shakti Kapoor, Manoj Joshi, Razak Khan, Sharat Saxena and Asrani

Director: Priyadarshan

Writer: Priyadarshan

Run time: 159 minutes

Release date: 22 December 2006 Champak, Bunty and Babla travel to London to organise a show. Soon after they find themselves involved in a murder they did not commit.

16. Bhool Bhulaiyaa Cast: Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, Ameesha Patel, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Joshi, Asrani and Vikram Gokhale

Director: Priyadarshan

Writer: Manisha Korde and Yashwant Mahilwar

Run time: 154 minutes

Release date: 12 October 2007 The film is about a US-based couple Siddharth (Shiney) and Avni (Vidya), who are visiting their family in India and begin to learn about Manjulika, a ghost, and her tragic story.

17. Phir Hera Pheri Cast: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Bipasha Basu, Rimi Sen, Johnny Lever and Rajpal Yadav

Director: Neeraj Vora

Writer: Neeraj Vora

Run time: 153 minutes

Release date: 9 June 2006 The story is about Raju, Shyam and Baburao when they get cheated on by a girl named Anuradha and are finding their way to repay the loan taken from a gangster named Totla Seth.

18. Bareilly Ki Barfi Cast: Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao

Director: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

Writer: Nitesh Tiwari and Shreyas Jain

Run time: 116 minutes

Release date: 18 August 2017 The story is about a free-spirited girl named Bitti is a free-spirited who refuses to be pressured into getting married. However, her life takes a turn when she meets Chirag and Pritam.

19. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin

Director: Zoya Akhtar

Writer: Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti

Run time: 153 minutes

Release date: 15 July 2011 Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara follows three friends, Arjun, Kabir, and Imran, who reunite for a road trip.

20. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor

Director: Abhishek Kapoor

Writer: Supratik Sen and Tushar Paranjpe

Run time: 116 minutes

Release date: 10 December 2021 Manu, a bodybuilder from Chandigarh, falls in love with Maanvi, a Zumba teacher. Things take a bitter turn when Manu learns that Maanvi is a trans woman.

Tell us which is your favourite comedy movie.



ALSO READ: RRR to The Kashmir Files: IMDb's top 10 Indian films of 2022; Check out the FULL list