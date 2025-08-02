Coolie Trailer OUT: Rajinikanth embodies rage as Deva fighting against Nagarjuna Akkineni, Aamir Khan shares massy peek

Coolie, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role is slated to release on August 14, 2025. As the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial is days away from hitting the big screens, the makers unveiled the trailer with the superstar in a rugged and ruthless avatar.

Coolie trailer: Rajinikanth turns violent as Deva, locking horns with Nagarjuna’s Simon

The trailer for Coolie perfectly encapsulates the treatment and the style of the world that was kept under wraps till now. With elements of bio-weapon warfare and smuggling, Rajinikanth as Deva will take on a kingpin, Simon, played by Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Moreover, with Aamir Khan expected to play the top man of a crime syndicate, his character wasn’t unraveled more than a cheeky tease.

Watch the Coolie trailer:

While the trailer does not reveal much about the film’s plot, it seems that Coolie is not your usual gangster actioner. With the association of an untraceable weapon, it feels like Lokesh has mixed elements of science fiction.

What makes it more of a treat for fans is the fact that the director has exposed references to Rajinikanth’s iconic ventures like Thalapathi and Baasha. Hopefully, this is just a tease for what is truly set to come.

More about Coolie

Coolie features superstar Rajinikanth in the lead role with actors like Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra Rao, and Aamir Khan playing pivotal characters. Apart from them, the ensemble cast includes actors like Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, Charle, Reba Monica John, Pooja Hegde (dance number), and many more in key roles.

As the film releases in theaters on August 14, 2025, it will be clashing with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji.

Moving ahead, the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial is musically crafted by Anirudh Ravichander, with the makers unveiling the complete track list on August 2, 2025. The songs are available for streaming on music-sharing platforms.

Rajinikanth’s next

Following Coolie, Rajinikanth will next be appearing in the lead role for Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer 2. The sequel flick to 2023’s Jailer will once again have the superstar play the role of ‘Tiger’ Muthuvel Pandian.

