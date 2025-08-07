Is Lokesh Kanagaraj going to make Irumbu Kai Mayavi with Aamir Khan? Coolie director says ‘Don’t know if it will be a superhero or...’

Lokesh Kanagaraj is eagerly waiting for the release of his movie Coolie, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role. Ahead of the film hitting big screens on August 14, 2025, the director was seen talking about his collaboration with Aamir Khan and whether it's his film Irumbu Kai Mayavi.

Is Lokesh Kanagaraj and Aamir Khan’s movie Irumbu Kai Mayavi?

Advertisement

Talking with Valai Pechu, Lokesh Kanagaraj shed light on his upcoming movie with Aamir Khan, revealing whether it is truly his superhero venture, Irumbu Kai Mayavi.

The director said, “I have been meaning to give clarity on this. See, Irumbu Kai Mayavi was originally written 10 years ago. I was planning that as my entry ticket into the cinema, but owing to its scale, I wasn’t confident enough and decided to push it ahead.”

“I absolutely love the story since it has so many core values. However, over 10 years, many other films had similarities to what I had envisioned, especially from a visual perspective. Now, if I am doing Irumbu Kai Mayavi, I’ll make additions or changes to it,” Kanagaraj added.

Diving into details about his film with Aamir Khan, Lokesh revealed that the chance to do a movie with him came after working on Coolie. The filmmaker highlighted how he had always loved Khan’s works as a youngster, and the actor liked working under his direction.

Advertisement

Lokesh continued, “As we developed a rapport with each other, he asked me whether we could do an action movie together. He hasn’t done an outright action film for a long time now, and he loved the action moments in Coolie. My school of cinema is different and his is different; however, when we came together, he liked it.”

“We don’t know whether it will be a superhero or fantasy film, but it will have a heavy action onset. I can’t say it for definite whether it would be Irumbu Kai Mayavi, but the elements may come with a fresh perspective,” he concluded.

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s lineup

Lokesh Kanagaraj will soon hit the theaters with Rajinikanth starrer Coolie. Afterwards, the director will be making his debut in a leading role under Captain Miller helmer Arun Matheswaran.

Furthermore, with Aamir Khan's film in his lineup, his next directorial is already announced to be Kaithi 2 with Karthi.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Coolie Premiere: Rajinikanth's film to start at 6 AM in Kerala and Karnataka, 9 AM in Tamil Nadu