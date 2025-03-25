5 captivating movies on Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5 to keep kids engaged: Chillar Party to Zwigato

With the session breaks and the upcoming summer vacations, it’s pretty hard to keep kids engaged at home. Hence, parents are always searching for some interesting and engaging ways to keep them busy, especially during the harsh summer afternoons. Making children watch some quality content will not only keep them engaged by also help adults make use of their screen time in a more unconventional way. Here are a handful of films kids can enjoy on OTT.

5 captivating movies children can watch at home:

1. Chillar Party

Where to watch: Netflix

Chillar Party is an exemplary film that will promote compassion and teamwork among kids. The Nitesh Tiwari and Vikas Bahl family comedy film showcases how the society kids come together to fight against a corrupt leader who wants to harm their beloved street dog. Bankrolled by Salman Khan’s production house, the movie won the 2011 National Film Award for Best Children's Film.

2. Zwigato

Where to watch: Prime Video

Zwigato is yet another kids’ friendly film that can be enjoyed in the presence of adults. The Nandita Das drama showcases how a man struggles to feed his family by working as a food delivery agent. However, in the face of adversity, the family finds ways to stay happy and content. Led by Kapil Sharma, the film will help kids be sensitive and respectful towards the delivery agents.

3. Toolsidas Junior

Where to watch: Netflix

Toolsidas Junior is a sports film that showcases a child’s love for his father. Determined to bring his dad’s name on the board again, the young lad learns to play snooker and manages to beat adults in their own game. The film marks the posthumous and final film appearance of Rajiv Kapoor. It also won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi at the 68th National Film Awards.

4. Salaam Venky

Where to watch: Zee5

Salaam Venky showcases a young child’s love for life even though he knows he doesn’t have much time left. Revathi’s slice-of-life drama film is a tribute to all the kids who have the zest and determination to move mountains and win even when everything happens against their will.

5. Jumbo

Where to watch: Prime Video

Lastly, we have this fun animated adventure film, Jumbo. The 2008 Indian movie narrates the life of an elephant who is on a journey to find his father. Helmed by Kompin Kemgumnird, the film features the voices of Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta, Dimple Kapadia, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, and Gulshan Grover.

For more such updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!