5 Netflix films celebrating a father's unconditional love for his daughter

Every daughter gets a protector, cheerleader and a real-life hero in her father who leaves no stone unturned in showing her unconditional love. From her first steps to her biggest achievements in life, she gets the back of her father who supports her. Filmmakers in Bollywood have beautifully captured the essence of a father's unconditional love for his daughter.

Whether it's Gunjan Saxsena's father going against all the stereotypes to ensure her dreams get fulfilled or Anju's father in Drishyam who is willing to cross all boundaries for her sake, several Bollywood films make us weep over this wonderful bond.

5 Netflix films showcasing a father's unconditional love for his daughter

1. Mili (2022)

Director : Mathukutty Xavier

: Mathukutty Xavier Cast : Janhvi Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Sunny Kaushal

: Janhvi Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Sunny Kaushal IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

Rating: 6.7/10 Release Date: November 4, 2022

A father is the first protector of his daughter and Mili's father Niranjan proves it. When Mili gets stuck in a storage freezer, her father's determination to rescue her daughter goes against all odds. Also, he trusts her and takes a stand when others easily blame that she might have eloped with her boyfriend.

Despite the people and situation against him, Niranjan's hope, and relentless pursuit of her daughter is commendable. Moreover, even in the moments where he is concerned and heartbroken over her absence makes the audience feel the affection of a father for his daughter who will always be his priority.

Advertisement

3. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020)

Director :Sharan Sharma

:Sharan Sharma Cast :Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi

:Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

Rating: 7.3/10 Release Date: August 12, 2020

A father is willing to do anything and everything he can for the sake of his daughter's dream and Gunjan's father Lt colonel Anup Kumar Saxsena is an ideal example of it. As Gunjan became one of the first women in the Indian Air Force to fly in a combat zone, it was her father who made her have faith in her dreams.

He supported her through every step in the 90s where society wasn't supportive of it and stands by her dreams in his moving performance. Lt colonel Anup showcases how a father empowers his daughter to break barriers and achieve success.

3. Khel Khel Mein (2024)

Director: Mudassar Aziz

Mudassar Aziz Cast: Akshay Kumar, Vanni Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu

Akshay Kumar, Vanni Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Release Date: August 15, 2024

Though Khel Khel Mein is primarily a comedy-drama film where a small gathering of family and friends are held where everyone plays a game that reveals their lies and brings forward their real side. But, we get to see a particularly heart touching scene where Dr. Rishabh's daughter calls him seeking advice on whether she should spend a night at her male friend's home or not.

Advertisement

In that scene, the way he guides her, showcases his affection and asks her to follow her heart creates a big impact on the audience. Particularly, when he refrains from forcing his decision on her and lets her choose explains why a father is called a hero of her daughter.

4. Drishyam (2015)

Director : Nishikant Kamat

: Nishikant Kamat Cast : Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Tabu

: Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Tabu IMDb Rating : 8.2/10

: 8.2/10 Release Date: July 31, 2015

When it comes to the safety of a daughter, a father can cross any extent to keep her protected and Vijay Salgaonkar proves it. When his daughter Anju accidentally commits a crime, the whole family comes under police's scanner. But, Vijay is ready to give his all to protect her and carefully makes a plan to shield his daughter

He isn't just an emotional support for her as he implements difficult plans to keep her safe in future. Amid the tensing situation, Vijay's unconditional love and support to Anju showcases why father is considered the biggest strength of a daughter.

Advertisement

5. The Sky is Pink (2019)

Director :Shonali Bose

:Shonali Bose Cast : Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim

: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim IMDb Rating : 7.5/10

: 7.5/10 Release Date: October 11, 2019

The Sky Is Pink is one of the most emotional films in Bollywood that that leaves the audience weeping in every other scene. It is about the story of Aisha who had a terminal illness and her family help her live every day of her life to the fullest. However Aisha's father Niren's efforts made it more emotional as he became the strength of his daughter in the difficult time and supported her.

Niren does everything he can to ensure that every moment of his daughte's life is full of happiness. He quietly becomes the backbone of the family, makes sacrifices, loves his daughter unconditionally and even becomes emotional at times. His character perfectly reflects the struggles and determination of a father.

A father's love and guidance empowers his daughter to fulfil her dreams, make the right choices in her life and strengthen herself to win against all challenges. Bollywood has accurately presented us the journey of these fathers who risk it all for their daughter that makes us laugh, weep and admire their bonds.

If you feel relatable to these stories or want to recall some old memories with your father, do include these films in your watchlist and feel the love between a father and his little girl that will surely steal your heart.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 10 most inspiring characters from Netflix movies that will push you to take ‘Udaan’ in your life