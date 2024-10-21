10 most inspiring characters from Netflix movies that will push you to take ‘Udaan’ in your life

Bollywood has gifted us with a plethora of inspiring movies that infuse encouragement to look at life differently. Many times, even if the film doesn’t belong to the inspiring genre, the arc of the characters is such that there is so much to learn from them. Thus, we’ve curated a list of some of our favorite roles from the Netflix movies that have inspired us to the core.

From Priyanka Chopra’s portrayal of Mary Kom to Ranbir Kapoor’s role in Barfi and Shah Rukh Khan’s Mohan Bhargava in Swades, take a look at this list that truly embodies inspiration.

10 inspiring characters from Netflix movies that will leave you inspired

1. Michelle McNally-Black

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Black, led by Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji, is one of the most beautiful films ever made. The portrayal of Rani as Michelle McNally was the story of a girl who, despite being differently abled, had a never-give-up attitude. Her zest for life and emotional intelligence inspired people around her. No wonder, the actress' compelling performance brought her the National Award in the Best Actress category.

2. Aisha-Wake Up Sid

Wake Up Sid, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is one of the most cherished films of our time. Konkona Sensharma's portrayal of Aisha Banerjee presents a blueprint for the dreams of many young women. It was truly inspiring to witness Aisha's journey as she bravely navigates life in a new city. Her strong will and passion for her career relate with many girls seeking their own paths.

3. Karan Singh Shergill-Lakshya

Many of us can relate to Hrithik Roshan's character, Karan Singh Shergill, from the film Lakshya. What truly sets him apart is his journey from a directionless youth to someone who ultimately discovers his purpose in life. Despite facing significant challenges, he navigates his path of self-discovery, triumphing over both personal and professional hurdles with remarkable determination.

4. Vaidehi -Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Though Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt's Badrinath Ki Dulhania is a true blue romantic film, Vaidehi's independent thinking to make her own choice by defying societal norms is what touches our hearts. Remember how she flees from her own marriage to pursue her dreams of becoming an air hostess. She values her self-worth, stands up for herself, and knows how to express her emotions even in testing situations.

5. Mohan Bhargava -Swades

The National Award-winning film of Shah Rukh Khan, Swades, not only inspires but also infuses patriotism in you. The character of King Khan as Mohan Bhargava, who returns from the USA for his nanny, Kaveri Amma, brings a thought of growth of his nation with himself. Realizing his responsibility towards his country, he also inspires villagers to take charge of their lives. His selfless service and humility leave an impact on the audience.

6. Rohan- Udaan

Vikramaditya Motwane’s beautiful coming-of-age movie reinstates our belief that nothing can or should bind your freedom. In the National-Award winning film, Rajat Barmecha’s character Rohan returns to his home after being kicked out of boarding school. Despite his father’s resistance and setbacks, he follows his passion for writing without giving up. He challenges his father’s authoritarian approach to find his purpose.

7. Mary Kom

Priyanka Chopra delivered a remarkable performance in the biopic-drama, Mary Kom, which truly connected audiences with this incredible woman. Mary’s steadfast dedication to boxing, despite facing societal disapproval for her unconventional choices, is genuinely motivating. She navigates personal challenges while making her mark, rising from a humble village to achieve global recognition.

8. Bhuvan - Lagaan

Aamir Khan’s portrayal of Bhuvan in Lagaan remains one of the best performances of his career. His courageous leadership plays a key role in uniting villagers to fight against British rule. He inspires villagers and fills them with utmost confidence to play cricket. Even in the face of difficulties, his unwavering determination and willingness to challenge conventional ideas to seek creative solutions are truly inspiring.

9. Barfi

Ranbir Kapoor delivers a moving performance in Barfi, filled with both emotional depth and humor. What truly makes his character stand out is his optimistic and lighthearted approach to life's obstacles. He showcases commendable wisdom and intelligence, always seeking solutions in tough situations. Barfi refuses to let his disabilities define him, embracing life with compassion and discovering joy in the simplest of moments.

10. Srikanth

The film featuring Rajkummar Rao brought to light the remarkable story of Srikanth Bolla, one of the country's inspiring personalities. While we tend to focus on minor inconveniences in our lives, Srikanth exemplifies steadfast dedication to his aspirations. He remains loyal to his values and principles, confronting challenges head-on and emerging stronger each time. His determination and drive to reach new heights are genuinely awe-inspiring.

As clichéd as it may sound, but not everything is perfect. One can only learn to appreciate things around. The above-mentioned characters might not be perfect yet, there is so much to learn and get inspired from their qualities. Which of these is your favorite? Do let us know in the comments section.

