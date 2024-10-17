7 Bollywood movies on Netflix featuring unconventional pairs that captivated us with their chemistry

Many Bollywood movies with iconic on-screen pairings sharing amazing chemistry have received a lot of love from the audience. However, there have been many such pairs of actors that are unexpected but have managed to impress the viewers. In this piece, we explore such movies on Netflix featuring unconventional pairings that have captivated us with their chemistry.

7 Bollywood movies on Netflix showcasing unlikely pairs with great chemistry:



1. Merry Christmas (Katrina Kaif & Vijay Sethupathi)

Running Time: 2 hours 23 mins

2 hours 23 mins IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Movie Genre: Mystery/Thriller

Mystery/Thriller Movie Star Cast: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, Tinnu Anand

Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, Tinnu Anand Director: Sriram Raghavan

Sriram Raghavan Writer: Sriram Raghavan, Arijit Biswas, Pooja Ladha Surti, Anukriti Pandey

Sriram Raghavan, Arijit Biswas, Pooja Ladha Surti, Anukriti Pandey Year of release: 2024

First on our list of Bollywood movies on Netflix with unconventional pairings is Merry Christmas. The thriller marks the first collaboration between Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi. They play the roles of Maria and Albert, two strangers who cross paths with each other on Christmas Eve. The pair certainly capture the interest of the audience as their night takes a mysterious turn.

2. Dunki (Shah Rukh Khan & Taapsee Pannu)

Running Time: 2 hours 40 mins

2 hours 40 mins IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama

Comedy/Drama Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Anil Grover, Vikram Kochhar

Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Anil Grover, Vikram Kochhar Director: Rajkumar Hirani

Rajkumar Hirani Writer: Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijat Joshi, Kanika Dhillon

Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijat Joshi, Kanika Dhillon Year of release: 2023

Advertisement

Another recent offbeat pairing came in the comedy drama Dunki. Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu shared the screen for the first time and made fans fall in love with their story. Hardy helps Manu reach London and develops feelings for her during their journey. The film revolves around the illegal immigration route called donkey flight.

3. Gangubai Kathiawadi (Alia Bhatt & Shantanu Maheshwari)

Running Time: 2 hours 34 mins

2 hours 34 mins IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Movie Genre: Biography/Crime/Drama

Biography/Crime/Drama Movie Star Cast: Alia Bhatt, Shantanu Maheshwari, Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Jim Sarbh, Indira Tiwari

Alia Bhatt, Shantanu Maheshwari, Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Jim Sarbh, Indira Tiwari Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Writer: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Utkarshini Vashishtha

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Utkarshini Vashishtha Year of release: 2022

Gangubai Kathiawadi features the fresh pairing of Alia Bhatt and Shantanu Maheshwari. Shantanu plays the role of Afsaan, a tailor, who is Gangubai’s love interest. However, she sacrifices her love in order to protect a young girl. Their chemistry, especially in the songs Jab Saiyaan and Meri Jaan, was immensely loved by the viewers.

Advertisement

4. Sanju (Ranbir Kapoor & Dia Mirza)

Running Time: 2 hours 38 mins

2 hours 38 mins IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Movie Genre: Biography/Comedy/Drama

Biography/Comedy/Drama Movie Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Sonam Kapoor, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza, Anushka Sharma

Ranbir Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Sonam Kapoor, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza, Anushka Sharma Director: Rajkumar Hirani

Rajkumar Hirani Writer: Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijat Joshi

Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijat Joshi Year of release: 2018

Sanju is a highly acclaimed Hindi movie on Netflix. It is the biopic of actor Sanjay Dutt and showcases his personal and professional journey. Ranbir Kapoor received a lot of praise for his performance in the titular role, along with love for his chemistry with Dia Mirza, who portrays Maanayata Dutt.

5. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (Ranbir Kapoor & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan)

Running Time: 2 hours 35 mins

2 hours 35 mins IMDb Rating: 5.8/10

5.8/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Drama

Romance/Drama Movie Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Fawad Khan

Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Fawad Khan Director: Karan Johar

Karan Johar Writer: Karan Johar

Karan Johar Year of release: 2016

Ranbir Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took everyone by surprise with their sizzling chemistry in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Ranbir plays the role of Ayan, who has one-sided love for Anushka Sharma’s Alizeh. After she rejects him, he meets Aishwarya’s Saba, and the pair soon get into a relationship.

Advertisement

6. Dil Chahta Hai (Akshaye Khanna & Dimple Kapadia)

Running Time: 3 hours 3 mins

3 hours 3 mins IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama/Romance

Comedy/Drama/Romance Movie Star Cast: Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni, Dimple Kapadia

Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni, Dimple Kapadia Director: Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar Writer: Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar Year of release: 2001

Dil Chahta Hai follows the journey of three friends after college and their individual love lives. Akshaye Khanna plays the role of Siddharth, an artist who is attracted to Dimple Kapadia’s Tara, a divorced mother. Their pairing was highly unconventional, but the audience liked their subtle chemistry in the film.

7. Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu (Imran Khan & Kareena Kapoor Khan)

Running Time: 1 hour 45 mins

1 hour 45 mins IMDb Rating: 5.8/10

5.8/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy

Romance/Comedy Movie Star Cast: Imran Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah, Ram Kapoor

Imran Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah, Ram Kapoor Director: Shakun Batra

Shakun Batra Writer: Ayesha Devitre, Shakun Batra

Ayesha Devitre, Shakun Batra Year of release: 2012

Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu is another movie on Netflix with an unlikely pairing. Imran Khan portrays the character of Rahul, an architect who loses his job. Kareena Kapoor Khan plays the role of Riana, a hairstylist. The duo end up getting married to each other in a drunken state, and the film showcases their chirpy romance.

Are there any other Bollywood movies on Netflix with unconventional pairs that have impressed you? Let us know in the comments below.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 7 Bollywood movies on Netflix with heartbreaking endings that will leave you in tears