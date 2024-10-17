7 Bollywood movies on Netflix featuring unconventional pairs that captivated us with their chemistry
Presented here is a list of Hindi movies available to watch on Netflix that showcase unconventional pairings who have surprised us with their onscreen chemistry.
Many Bollywood movies with iconic on-screen pairings sharing amazing chemistry have received a lot of love from the audience. However, there have been many such pairs of actors that are unexpected but have managed to impress the viewers. In this piece, we explore such movies on Netflix featuring unconventional pairings that have captivated us with their chemistry.
7 Bollywood movies on Netflix showcasing unlikely pairs with great chemistry:
1. Merry Christmas (Katrina Kaif & Vijay Sethupathi)
- Running Time: 2 hours 23 mins
- IMDb Rating: 6.9/10
- Movie Genre: Mystery/Thriller
- Movie Star Cast: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, Tinnu Anand
- Director: Sriram Raghavan
- Writer: Sriram Raghavan, Arijit Biswas, Pooja Ladha Surti, Anukriti Pandey
- Year of release: 2024
First on our list of Bollywood movies on Netflix with unconventional pairings is Merry Christmas. The thriller marks the first collaboration between Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi. They play the roles of Maria and Albert, two strangers who cross paths with each other on Christmas Eve. The pair certainly capture the interest of the audience as their night takes a mysterious turn.
2. Dunki (Shah Rukh Khan & Taapsee Pannu)
- Running Time: 2 hours 40 mins
- IMDb Rating: 6.7/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Anil Grover, Vikram Kochhar
- Director: Rajkumar Hirani
- Writer: Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijat Joshi, Kanika Dhillon
- Year of release: 2023
Another recent offbeat pairing came in the comedy drama Dunki. Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu shared the screen for the first time and made fans fall in love with their story. Hardy helps Manu reach London and develops feelings for her during their journey. The film revolves around the illegal immigration route called donkey flight.
3. Gangubai Kathiawadi (Alia Bhatt & Shantanu Maheshwari)
- Running Time: 2 hours 34 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7.8/10
- Movie Genre: Biography/Crime/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Alia Bhatt, Shantanu Maheshwari, Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Jim Sarbh, Indira Tiwari
- Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali
- Writer: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Utkarshini Vashishtha
- Year of release: 2022
Gangubai Kathiawadi features the fresh pairing of Alia Bhatt and Shantanu Maheshwari. Shantanu plays the role of Afsaan, a tailor, who is Gangubai’s love interest. However, she sacrifices her love in order to protect a young girl. Their chemistry, especially in the songs Jab Saiyaan and Meri Jaan, was immensely loved by the viewers.
4. Sanju (Ranbir Kapoor & Dia Mirza)
- Running Time: 2 hours 38 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7.6/10
- Movie Genre: Biography/Comedy/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Sonam Kapoor, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza, Anushka Sharma
- Director: Rajkumar Hirani
- Writer: Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijat Joshi
- Year of release: 2018
Sanju is a highly acclaimed Hindi movie on Netflix. It is the biopic of actor Sanjay Dutt and showcases his personal and professional journey. Ranbir Kapoor received a lot of praise for his performance in the titular role, along with love for his chemistry with Dia Mirza, who portrays Maanayata Dutt.
5. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (Ranbir Kapoor & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan)
- Running Time: 2 hours 35 mins
- IMDb Rating: 5.8/10
- Movie Genre: Romance/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Fawad Khan
- Director: Karan Johar
- Writer: Karan Johar
- Year of release: 2016
Ranbir Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took everyone by surprise with their sizzling chemistry in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Ranbir plays the role of Ayan, who has one-sided love for Anushka Sharma’s Alizeh. After she rejects him, he meets Aishwarya’s Saba, and the pair soon get into a relationship.
6. Dil Chahta Hai (Akshaye Khanna & Dimple Kapadia)
- Running Time: 3 hours 3 mins
- IMDb Rating: 8.1/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama/Romance
- Movie Star Cast: Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni, Dimple Kapadia
- Director: Farhan Akhtar
- Writer: Farhan Akhtar
- Year of release: 2001
Dil Chahta Hai follows the journey of three friends after college and their individual love lives. Akshaye Khanna plays the role of Siddharth, an artist who is attracted to Dimple Kapadia’s Tara, a divorced mother. Their pairing was highly unconventional, but the audience liked their subtle chemistry in the film.
7. Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu (Imran Khan & Kareena Kapoor Khan)
- Running Time: 1 hour 45 mins
- IMDb Rating: 5.8/10
- Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy
- Movie Star Cast: Imran Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah, Ram Kapoor
- Director: Shakun Batra
- Writer: Ayesha Devitre, Shakun Batra
- Year of release: 2012
Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu is another movie on Netflix with an unlikely pairing. Imran Khan portrays the character of Rahul, an architect who loses his job. Kareena Kapoor Khan plays the role of Riana, a hairstylist. The duo end up getting married to each other in a drunken state, and the film showcases their chirpy romance.
Are there any other Bollywood movies on Netflix with unconventional pairs that have impressed you? Let us know in the comments below.
