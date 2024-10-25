7 Bollywood films on Netflix featuring tough female characters who inspire us to be bold and brave

In the vibrant world of Bollywood, storytelling has evolved to embrace the complexities of strong female characters who defy norms and inspire audiences with their resilience and courage. From the determined Suhana Bhatia navigating professional challenges in Ulajh to the fierce Gangubai battling societal expectations in Gangubai Kathiawadi, these films showcase women tackling life's adversities with unwavering strength.

Here are seven remarkable films that not only entertain but also empower, reminding us of the importance of being bold and brave in our own lives.

7 Bollywood films on Netflix featuring tough female characters who steal the show

1. Suhana Bhatia - Ulajh

Cast: Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew

IMDb Rating: 6.1/10

Release Year: 2024

Genre: Thriller, Drama

Ulajh presents the gripping journey of Suhana Bhatia, a young IFS officer from a respected patriotic family, as she grapples with challenges that blur the lines between her personal and professional life. In this thriller, Suhana’s career-defining position plunges her into a web of risky conspiracies.

Janhvi Kapoor’s portrayal of Suhana captivates audiences, bringing to life a determined, resilient character whose strength and resolve inspire viewers to stay strong in the face of adversity.

2. Minal Rathore - Fighter

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Rishabh Sawhney, Anil Kapoor

IMDb Rating: 6.2/10

Release Year: 2024

Genre: Action, Thriller

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter is a gripping action-packed drama that transports audiences into the world of elite fighter pilots, showcasing their intense battles and unbreakable patriotism. The film stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, who bring to life a specialized unit of IAF pilots called the Air Dragons.

Tasked with handling severe militant threats in the Srinagar Valley, this elite team must overcome personal differences to defend their country at all costs. Deepika Padukone’s portrayal of Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, or Minni, is powerful and captivating. Her fierce, resilient character stands as a true inspiration for women everywhere, showing the strength it takes to face one’s own battles head-on.

3. Gangubai Kathiawadi - Gangubai Kathiawadi

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Release Year: 2022

Genre: Drama, Crime

In Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt transforms into a Gujarati woman who, betrayed by her lover, finds herself in the depths of Bombay’s Kamathipura red light area. Over time, she rises to become a formidable matriarch in the community.

Alia’s portrayal of Gangubai across different phases of her life captivated audiences and earned her multiple accolades, including the National Award for Best Actress. Her character’s strength and resilience stand as the film’s core, inspiring women everywhere to face life’s challenges with courage and determination.

4. Jaya - Laapata Ladies

Cast: Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

Release Year: 2023

Genre: Drama, Satire

Laapataa Ladies, set against a rural Indian backdrop, tells the amusing yet poignant tale of two women who are mistakenly switched right after their weddings while on a train. This satirical film sheds light on the patriarchy and the sometimes absurd marriage customs in certain communities, blending humor with a critique of societal norms that limit women.

Pratibha Ranta shines as Jaya, a character who, despite facing numerous challenges, relentlessly pursues her dreams and helps Deepak locate Phool Kumari. Her resilience and strength offer inspiration, reminding every woman to rise above obstacles and forge their path.

5. Debika Chatterjee - Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway

Cast: Rani Mukerji, Jim Sarbh, Anirban Bhattacharya, Neena Gupta

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

Release Year: 2023

Genre: Drama

Rani Mukerji delivers a compelling performance as Debika Chatterjee in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway. Set in Norway, the story follows Debika, whose life is turned upside down when authorities take her children away. The film chronicles her intense legal battle against the Norwegian system as she strives to regain custody of her kids.

Rani's portrayal of a fierce and determined mother resonates deeply, showcasing her unwavering resolve to fight against all odds for her children. Her journey emphasizes the power of determination and strong intentions, inspiring viewers to believe that with courage and tenacity, anything is achievable.

6. Advocate Kamini Maheshwari - OMG 2

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, Arun Govil, Aarush Varma

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Release Year: 2023

Genre: Comedy, Drama

OMG 2 presents a compelling narrative centered around a frustrated citizen who seeks a court ruling to implement sex education in schools. This courtroom drama blends humor with serious themes, starting with the troubles faced by an elderly merchant and shifting focus to the struggles of a young student in a local school.

The film delves into the critical need for s*x education in India, highlighting Pankaj Tripathi’s character as he challenges the education system and societal norms after his son is unjustly expelled for a minor incident. Yami Gautam shines as a formidable lawyer, skillfully opposing Pankaj Tripathi in court.

Her powerful performance, portraying a complex character, captivates the audience and underscores the strength of women in challenging circumstances, leaving a lasting impression as an inspiring figure.

7. Maya D’Souza - Jaane Jaan

Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Varma, Jaideep Ahlawat, Saurabh Sachdeva, Lin Laishram, Naisha Khanna

IMDb Rating: 7/10

Release Year: 2023

Genre: Mystery, Thriller

Jaane Jaan is set against the picturesque backdrop of Kalimpong, the film follows Maya D’Souza, portrayed by Kareena Kapoor Khan, a dedicated single mother striving to shield her daughter from a toxic ex-partner. Despite her best efforts to keep her daughter safe, their lives take a dangerous turn when the father tracks them down. In a desperate act of protection, Maya finds herself committing a serious crime, and her neighbor Naren, a math teacher, becomes entangled in her struggles.

Kareena’s portrayal of a strong woman facing immense challenges is truly inspiring, showcasing the resilience and determination of women. It’s empowering to see such a significant female lead navigate a tumultuous situation, reminding us all of the strength we can find within ourselves.

These seven Bollywood films on Netflix celebrate the spirit of strong female characters who break barriers and inspire us all. Each story showcases a journey filled with struggles, triumphs, and the unwavering courage to confront life's challenges head-on.

