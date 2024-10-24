Kareena Kapoor has officially made black the color of the season in her Dolce & Gabbana outfit worth Rs 6 lakh

Kareena Kapoor Khan, the undisputed Begum of Bollywood, just reminded everyone why she’s a true-blue fashionista. Her latest look featuring an alluring, all-black shimmery number from Dolce & Gabbana put all doubts to rest. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Straight from the iconic shelves of Dolce & Gabbana, Kareena’s outfit was a lesson in how to do black-on-black without blending in. Her outfit featured a black floor-length skirt crafted from luxurious tweed. It came drenched in all-over sequins which gave a blingy touch. Her skirt flaunts a price tag of Rs 4,19,945.

Over the skirt, she paired a cropped black corset top which was complete with subtle lace detailing for that extra dose of femininity. She layered a sheer black full-sleeve shirt on the top and she left the buttoned-down front of the shirt half unbuttoned, teasing just a peak of corset beneath. Classic Bebo move right? The shirt wasn’t just sheer, it had ruffle details on the neckline, adding a bit of an edge and drama. She tucked the skirt neatly inside the skirt for a more polished look. Her shirt costs Rs 1,84,540.

Her accessories are worth discussing too.Kareena donned her accessories in a simple yet elegant manner. The silver drop earrings added just the right touch of glam, with a hint of drama around her face but without overshadowing her stunning attire. And then, there was the diamond ring too – a fat, shiny one on her hand.

Kareena Kapoor Khan followed a glossy look which went well with the radiance of her attire. The glossy nude lips brought in a soft and natural look whilst Kohl on the waterline and sharp winged eyeliner completed her eyes with the classic Bollywood glamor.

Advertisement

Her lashes were thick and lush, emphasizing a dramatic aspect that countered her otherwise simple eye makeup. While there were nude hues of eye shadow along with nicely feathered brows. Her cheeks were very much contoured to perfection giving that sculpted look we all crave, and a dash of blush added a whole new pop of color, she glowed inside out, for sure.

But then, of course, there was her hair which had been parted on one side and was neatly knotted up in a juda hairstyle. It was the kind of sleek, smooth hairstyle in which one can ensure that all eyes were firmly on them without losing anything from the beauty of the dress itself.

Kareena’s all-black look isn’t just an outfit, it’s a declaration of her fashion dominance and proof that no matter what she wears, her signature sass comes along the ride.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan in her brown sharara set proves that ethnic wear can be the perfect travel companion