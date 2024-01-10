7 Hindi comedy films on Disney Plus Hotstar that will surely make you go ROFL: Hum Do Humare Do to Stree
Presented below is a curated list of 7 Hindi comedy films available on to watch on Disney+ Hotstar that are surely going to tickle your funny bones. Check them out!
Over the years, Bollywood has produced some must-watch comedy films that have filled theaters with laughter. Hence, we bring you a compilation of Hindi comedy movies that are sure to lift your spirits and make you burst into laughter. The list includes classics like Bhool Bhulaiyaa and newer hits like Shraddha Kapoor's Stree. Check it out below!
Top 7 Hindi comedy films that you can watch on Disney+ Hotstar:
1. Hum Do Hamare Do (2021)
- IMDB Rating: 6.0/10
- Movie Star Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal
- Director: Abhishek Jain
- Writer: Abhishek Jain, Prashant Jha, Deepak Venkateshan
Hum Do Hamare Do is a contemporary film that explores the theme of love and acceptance. Dhruv Shikhar and Aanya Mehra are in love, but Aanya dreams of marrying someone with a loving family and an adopted dog. Dhruv, being an orphan, hides this fact from her. With the help of his best friend, he creates a fictitious happy family with Purshottam and Deepti posing as his parents. However, the fake parents have a complicated past that adds twists to Dhruv and Aanya's love story.
2. De De Pyaar De (2019)
- IMDB Rating: 6.5/10
- Movie Star Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Rakul Preet Singh
- Director: Akiv Ali
- Writer: Surabhi BhatnagarTarun JainLuv Ranjan
De De Pyaar De is a romantic comedy featuring Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and Tabu in key roles. The film offers a contemporary perspective on the classic May-December romance. It kicks off with Ashish (Ajay Devgn), a 50-year-old entrepreneur, meeting Aisha, a 26-year-old engineering graduate, at a private party in London. Their connection grows through texts and phone calls, leading to a romantic relationship. However, the typical challenges associated with an age gap start surfacing in the second half of the story.
3. Stree (2018)
- IMDB Rating: 7.5/10
- Movie Star Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee
- Director: Amar Kaushik
- Writer: Raj Nidimoru, Krishna D.K., Sumit Arora
In the town of Chanderi, the inhabitants live in constant fear of Stree, a female spirit who targets men during night festivals. Vicky and his friends decide to uncover the mystery behind Stree. To shield the residents from her malevolent presence, they inscribe ‘O Stree, come tomorrow’ in Hindi (O Stree Kal Aana) using bat's blood on the entrances of every home. Men are cautioned not to wander alone after 10 pm during the festive season and are encouraged to move in groups for safety, mirroring the safety instructions typically given to women.
Stree features Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles.
4. Badhaai Ho (2018)
- IMDB Rating: 7.9/10
- Movie Star Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao
- Director: Amit Ravindernath Sharma
- Writer: Akshat Ghildial, Jyoti Kapoor, Shantanu Srivastava
Badhaai Ho is a unique movie and stands out as one of the Best Hindi Comedy Movies on Hotstar. Priyamvada and Jeetender Kaushik, a middle-aged couple, unexpectedly find out they're going to have a baby. The ordinary couple starts feeling awkward about the pregnancy as it becomes a topic of discussion in their social circles. Even their sons Nakul and Gullar, embarrassed by the situation, find it challenging to cope. Badhaai Ho is not only entertaining but also brings out the significance of family. It's definitely a film worth watching!
5. Jolly LLB (2013)
- IMDB Rating: 7.5/10
- Movie Star Cast: Arshad Warsi, Amrita Rao, Boman Irani
- Director: Subhash Kapoor
- Writer: Subhash Kapoor
Jolly LLB is a dark comedy that revolves around the quest for justice, primarily featuring intense courtroom scenes. The narrative follows lawyer Jagdish Tyagi, commonly known as Jolly and portrayed by Arshad Warsi, as he takes on court corruption and the monopolistic behavior of the wealthy. The story delves into his early life and his efforts to secure the rights of six innocent wage workers.
Drawing inspiration from the 1999 hit-and-run case of Sanjeev Nanda and briefly mentioning the Priyadarshini Mattoo case, the movie is supported by well-crafted dialogues, decent humor, and Arshad Warsi's outstanding acting performance. Jolly LLB is a must watch.
6. Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007)
- IMDB Rating: 7.4/10
- Movie Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Shiney Ahuja
- Director: Priyadarshan
- Writer: Neeraj Vora, Manisha Korde, Madhu Muttam
Considered one of Akshay Kumar's finest movies, Bhool Bhulaiyaa is a horror comedy that remains beloved even years after its release. The film is an official remake of the 1993 Malayalam film, Manichitrathazhu. It tells the story of a couple, Sidharth and Avni (played by Shiney Ahuja and Vidya Balan), who return to their native village from the US to stay in their ancestral home. However, Avni becomes possessed, and their psychiatrist friend, Dr. Aditya Shrivastav (played by Akshay Kumar), helps them deal with the supernatural events. Vidya Balan's portrayal of Manjulika is still adored by many as a cult favorite.
7. Golmaal: Fun Unlimited (2006)
- IMDB Rating: 7.4/10
- Movie Star Cast: Ajay Devgn, Sharman Joshi, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor
- Director: Rohit Shetty
- Writer: Neeraj Vora
Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, as the title implies, is brimming with limitless fun. Starring Ajay Devgan, Paresh Rawal, Sharman Joshi, Arshad Warsi, and Tusshar Kapoor, among others, the film follows a group of friends who encounter a wealthy and blind elderly couple. One of them pretends to be their grandson returning from America, leading to a series of comedic events. The storyline takes a humorous turn as all four friends find themselves falling for the same woman, while the elderly couple harbors surprising secrets. Enjoy this truly entertaining movie on Disney+ Hotstar right now.
