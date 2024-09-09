8 years of Baar Baar Dekho: When Sidharth Malhotra envied THIS hidden talent of co-star Katrina Kaif, we bet you would too; WATCH

Eight years ago, Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra teamed up for one of the most romantic films, Baar Baar Dekho. The duo's undeniable on-screen chemistry captivated audiences. From the soul-stirring melody Teri Khair Mangdi to the upbeat Nachde Ne Saare, the soundtrack resonated with cinema lovers. Now, as the movie marks its eighth anniversary, we have got our hands on a throwback video, in which Sid envied Kat's hidden talent of sleeping during hectic promotions.

As we all know that life can be hectic as an A-lister, especially with a big release approaching. Katrina leads a demanding life that leaves little time for sleep, but she has her ways of managing it. Unlike most, she can fall asleep amidst the chaos of city life without flinching. Sidharth once caught her napping in a car and recorded the moment, later sharing the video on social media. Could you sleep that still?

The Yodha actor captioned the post, "Who sleeps like this ?...Here #baarbaardekho #katrinakaif taking a nap during hectic promotions,really envy this talent of hers".

Check out the video here:

Baar Baar Dekho is a romantic drama directed by Nitya Mehra, the film explores the concept of time travel and its impact on relationships. Jai (Sidharth) is a brilliant mathematician who struggles to balance his personal life with his career ambitions.

After a fight with his fiancée Diya (Katrina), he mysteriously begins to experience key moments of their future, realizing the importance of love and family. While the film received mixed reviews, its popular soundtrack, featuring hits like Kala Chashma and Teri Khair Mangdi, left a lasting impression on audiences.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kaif was last seen in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi. The mystery thriller opened to mixed reviews from fans and critics alike. Merry Christmas is available for streaming on Netflix.

On the other hand, Malhotra was last seen in Karan Johar's backed project Yodha alongside Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. The aerial actioner garnered positive reviews from fans and critics alike. Yodha is available on Amazon Prime Video for viewing.

As of now, the duo has no further projects announced. Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar Birthday: When Govinda told Sky Force star after seeing his picture; ‘Hai chikna ha tu, hero kyu nai banta’