Aamir Khan reveals his character in Sitaare Zameen Par is ‘exactly opposite’ of TZP’s Ram Shankar Nikumbh: ‘He fights with his wife...’

Aamir Khan fans eagerly await the release of his upcoming film, Sitaare Zameen Par. On various occasions, the superstar has discussed the promising sequel to the 2007-released Taare Zameen Par. Most recently, adding enthusiasm amongst his fans, Khan spilled the beans about his character, calling it ‘politically incorrect.

During a recent interaction with his China fan club posted on X, Aamir Khan mentioned that Sitaare Zameen Par is a thematic sequel to the 2007-released Taare Zameen Par, and they’re going ten steps ahead from the previous installment. He shared that the film is about differently abled people, love, friendship, and life.

He promised that while the theme of both films remains the same, Sitaare Zameen Par is a comedy film that will make people laugh. The Fanaa actor also shared that his character in the film, Gulshan, is "exactly opposite" to what his character, Ram Shankar Nikumbh, was in Taare Zameen Par.

"He is not sensitive at all. He is very rude, politically incorrect and he insults everybody. He fights with his wife, mother. He is a basketball coach and he beats up his senior coach. He is a person with a lot of internal problems, and the story is how he changes with the film. How these people in the spectrum teach him what it is to be a good human being,” he said.

In addition to this, the 60-year-old revealed that the film is a remake of the Spanish film Champions. Directed by RS Prasanna, the film also features Darsheel Safary and Genelia Deshmukh in the lead roles.

While the official release date of the film is yet to be announced, Pinkvilla exclusively informed you that Sitaare Zameen Par will be gracing the silver screens on June 20, 2025. An insider also shared with us that the makers are planning to attach the trailer of the film to Ajay Devgn’s Raid, which will be released on May 1, 2025.

“The idea is to communicate the date directly to the cinema-going audience, and Raid 2 is a film which is expected to do well at the box office. This is his plan at the moment, but knowing Aamir, there could be last-minute changes too,” the source said.

