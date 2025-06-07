Is Aamir Khan regretting OTT release of Laapataa Ladies in just 8 weeks? Sitaare Zameen Par star spills the beans

Kiran Rao directorial Laapataa Ladies is one of the most loved movies of Bollywood. The film received praise from all corners. The storyline, the impeccable performance, the emotions, the kindness, everything deeply resonated with the viewers. Now, Aamir Khan, who has produced the film, has admitted to regretting its release on OTT in just 8 weeks.

Advertisement

In an interview with News 18, Aamir Khan shared, “I believe Laapataa Ladies would have done really well in theatres if it hadn’t premiered on Netflix just eight weeks later.” He further added, “The word of mouth was so strong. According to me, if it hadn’t gone to Netflix so soon, it would have been a huge success.”

He also shared that film reviews are subjective as some audiences will like it while others won’t. However, he stressed the importance of the box office and said that it provides a ‘very definite yardstick’. Calling the box office ‘unemotional’, he highlighted that it gives a clear picture of the film’s earnings and the amount of love it received.

Kiran Rao’s film Laapataa Ladies was released in theaters on March 1, 2024. It features Sparsh Shrivastava, Pratibha Ranta, Nitanshi Goel, and Ravi Kishan. The story revolves around two brides who accidentally get swapped during a train ride and the unexpected chaos of the grooms to find their wives.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Sitaare Zameen Par. The film is the spiritual sequel to the 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par and will hit the theaters on June 20, 2025. Apart from Aamir, the film also stars Genelia Deshmukh, Dolly Ahluwalia, Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar.

Directed by R.S. Prasanna and produced by Aamir Khan, Aparna Purohit, and Ravi Bhagchandka, Sitaare Zameen is penned by Divy Nidhi Sharma.

ALSO READ: Imagine crossover between Sitaare Zameen Par and Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan's musical night brings it to life and you can't miss it