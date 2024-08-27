Aamir Khan was supposed to do Akshaye Khanna’s role in Dil Chahta Hai but he 'declined' it 'gracefully'; Farhan Akhtar reveals real reason

Farhan Akhtar’s directorial debut film Dil Chahta Hai, starring Aamir Khan, Akshaye Khanna, and Saif Ali Khan, is one of the most loved films. While all the characters have found a unique place in the audiences’ hearts, in a recent interview Farhan revealed that Aamir was initially offered the part of Akshaye Khanna’s Siddharth’s which he declined because it was a 'serious' role.

In a recent interview with Faye D’ Souza, Farhan Akhtar talked about his much-loved film Dil Chahta Hai. The film which is cherished to date did not have an easy casting process. The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor revealed that after approaching several actors he decided to have Akshaye Khanna, Saif Ali Khan, and Aamir Khan on board for the film.

He said, "I have experienced true grace from Akshaye Khanna. When I met him for Dil Chahta Hai, I had offered him the role of Akash, which Aamir ended up doing.” He further continued by sharing that while he approached the Chhaava actor for the role, he wanted to cast two other younger actors. Thus, he approached Hrithik Roshan and Abhishek Bachchan, who were just one film old at that time.

However, they had other plans, and that couldn’t happen. Thus, Akhtar had to go for the slightly older generation of actors for Dil Chahta Hai. "After dar dar ki thokarein khake (facing repeated hardships), I showed the script to Aamir. He told me that since he had done a couple of serious roles, he wanted to play the role of Akash,” he recalled.

This condition of Aamir Khan left Farhan in a dilemma, as he had already finalized Akshaye for the role of Akash. But it wasn’t really a challenge as Farhan had imagined it to be. "Akshaye calmly told me that he loved the film and knew it had to be made. He said, ‘I will play that part.’ It’s rare to come across actors who let go of roles so gracefully,” Farhan said.

The beloved film Dil Chahta Hai was released in 2001. Apart from the above-mentioned lead trio, it also had Preity Zinta, Dimple Kapadia, Sonali Kulkarni, Ayub Khan, Suchitra Pillai, Rajat Kapoor, and more in the key roles.

