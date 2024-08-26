No Entry Turns 19: Salman Khan's star power took film to another level, says Fardeen Khan; writes heart-melting letter for whole team

No Entry is one of the most celebrated comedy films of Bollywood. The film released in 2005 starred Salman Khan, Fardeen Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Celina Jaitly, and more in the key roles. As the film completed 19 years of its release, director Anees Bazmee and other star cast members felt nostalgic about it.

Today, on Aug 26, a while back, Fardeen Khan dropped a clip featuring hilarious scenes from the comedy film, No Entry. Feeling overjoyed about 19 years after the release, the Heeramandi actor felt happy about his journey and wrote, “Playing Sunny was a blast, but the real magic happened with the incredible team that made this film unforgettable.”

He continued by writing, "A big shoutout to the @anilskapoor , whose charm and energy were unmatched, and @beingsalmankhan , whose star power took the film to another level. @bipashabasu , @larabhupathi , @imeshadeol, and @celinajaitlyofficial – each brought something special that made “No Entry” the rollercoaster ride that it was."

"To the genius behind the scenes, @aneesbazmee, thank you for your brilliant direction and for making this film a comedy classic. I learnt so much from you. To @boney.kapoor, it’s your vision as a producer that brought it all together. It was your belief in me that made me take on “Sunny “. Thank you."

On a concluding note, he expressed gratitude towards his fans for showering their love to the film. "Your love for Sunny and the entire film means everything," he wrote.

In addition to this, Celina Jaitly also dropped a video clip thanking fans for the love. "NO ENTRY continues to entertain people till date and I am so grateful to have been one of the leading ladies of this iconic #blockbuster Thank you @aneesbazmee for this wonderful film and thank you for all that I got to learn under your direction. Thank you to the most perfect producer @boney.kapoor," she wrote.

She also thanked her "phenomenal costars" including Lara Dutta, Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, Esha Deol, Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu and Boman Irani "for BEING HUMAN & BEING POSITIVE." On a concluding note, she encouraged fans to say "NO ENTRY for negativity" and be positive in every situation.

A sequel to No Entry is in making led by Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh.

