Aamir Khan's PK director Rajkumar Hirani reveals reason behind keeping film's theme under wraps before release

PK, the 2014 Bollywood film that captivated audiences, was helmed by the talented Rajkumar Hirani. Starring Aamir Khan as the naive alien PK, the film left a deep impact. Recently, the director shared why he chose to keep the movie's core theme under wraps before its release, explaining that he wanted the film to 'speak for itself' and let the audience discover its message naturally.

In a conversation with ETimes, Rajkumar Hirani recalled a recent call from Aamir Khan, who shared nostalgic memories of shooting in Sambhar, the iconic location where PK's opening scene was filmed. The actor fondly recalled the moments from over a decade ago, especially the n*de scene that became one of the film’s most memorable posters.

The director also reflected on the many places PK took them, from Sambhar to Jaipur, Delhi, and even Belgium, where they shot with Anushka Sharma and Sushant Singh Rajput. He expressed that, like every project, PK gave him countless cherished memories.

Rajkumar went on to explain that the team intentionally kept the film’s theme about God and religion under wraps before its release. He said, "For PK, we didn’t want to reveal upfront that it was a ﬁlm about God and religion. I decided to let the audience come in ﬁrst."

He shared that this secrecy sparked numerous speculations, with people guessing that the movie could be about an alien, a drunkard, or Aamir's character being a bit eccentric. The ambiguity surrounding Aamir's look in the trailers further fueled curiosity.

The PK director wanted the film to speak for itself, allowing the audience to discover its deeper meaning through the story. "I wanted the audience to come in and let the ﬁlm speak for itself," he said.

He said that initially, the plan was for Aamir Khan's character, after landing in Rajasthan, to hold someone's hand, learn their language, and speak Rajasthani. However, Hirani recalls that Aamir suggested trying Bhojpuri, feeling it could add a unique touch.

The idea evolved to have the person whose hand he holds be from Bihar. When Aamir spoke in Bhojpuri, it brought an unexpected charm to the character. The change made the lines sound more engaging, so the team decided to stick with Bhojpuri for the film.

Rajkumar explains that India’s rich linguistic diversity enhances storytelling, and incorporating a dialect into PK’s character instead of plain Hindi added depth and vibrancy. He compares it to the use of Mumbai slang in Munna Bhai, where phrases like ‘Watt lag gayi meri’ bring more fun and flair than simple expressions like ‘Main phans gaya’ or ‘Main mar gaya’.

Rajkumar Hirani also shared that when he first pitched the core idea of PK to Aamir, the actor appreciated it but thought the script would be difficult to write. After a year, when the script was finally ready, he presented it to the actor again, who immediately expressed his enthusiasm and agreed to join the project.

Meanwhile, in PK, the story takes a turn when the alien protagonist crashes on Earth and loses the device needed to contact his home planet. This mishap sets him off on a journey where his childlike innocence prompts him to question human society, religion, and cultural practices. As PK navigates this unfamiliar world, his candid observations reveal the flaws and contradictions in societal norms and religious doctrines.

